Vatican Secretary of State to attend Coronation of King Charles III

Cardinal Parolin to make history by attending coronation.

The Vatican's secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, is to represent Pope Francis at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

Cardinal Parolin will become the first papal representative to attend the coronation of a British monarch inside Westminster Abbey since Mary I was crowned in 1553, almost 500 years ago.

The Vatican's top diplomat will be seated inside the Abbey for the coronation during which he will impart a blessing on the newly-crowned king, The Tablet reports.

The participation of the Vatican secretary of state at the royal event this weekend is in marked contrast to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 when papal representatives were not permitted to enter the church.

Chris Trott, the UK ambassador to the Holy See, told Vatican News that prior to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth was held before the Second Vatican Council, meaning that representatives of Pope Pius XII had to follow the ceremony from a stand outside Westminster Cathedral, the Catholic mother church, situated nearby.

Cardinal Parolin will be joined at the coronation by the newly-installed apostolic nuncio to Great Britain, Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendí.

Italy will be represented at the coronation by President Sergio Mattarella and the ceremony will be transmitted live by Italian state broadcaster RAI 1 from 11.45 to 15.30.

Photo Vatican Media