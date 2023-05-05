22.2 C
News Sport

Napoli celebrates first Serie A title win in 33 years

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Napoli celebrates third Scudetto win.

Naples erupted in fireworks on Thursday night after local team Napoli claimed their first Serie A title in 33 years, earning the final point they needed in a 1-1 draw against northern side Udinese.

The winning point came courtesy of a goal by Napoli star Victor Osimhen in the 52nd minute, securing the Scudetto for the southern Italian city for the first time since 1990 when Argentine legend Diego Maradona led the team to victory.

Italian premier Giorgia Meloni sent her congratulations on Twitter to Napoli, "to the whole team, to coach Spalletti and to the entire club for all their efforts and for this well-deserved result."

There were scenes of euphoria in Naples on Thursday night, with the Maradona stadium packed with Napoli fans watching the away game on giant television screens.

Numerous people in the city suffered hand injuries from exploding fireworks, and a 20-year-old woman was left fighting for her life after being knocked down by a car that mounted a pavement, reports ANSA news agency.

A 26-year-old man who died after being hit by gunfire in Naples on Thursday night "had nothing to do with the celebrations" for Napoli's third Scudetto title, the city's prefect Claudio Palomba told Sky TG24 on Friday, contradicting earlier reports by Italian media.

Photo credit: Paky Cassano / Shutterstock.com

