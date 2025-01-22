Italy court indicts 8 over fascist salutes and swastika at Rome funeral

Forza Nuova militants to stand trial in Italy for alleged "apology of fascism".

Eight far-right militants have been ordered to stand trial for allegedly making fascist salutes and displaying a swastika at a funeral in Rome three years ago, a court ruled on Tuesday.

The eight members of the Italian neo-fascist Forza Nuova (FN) group are due to stand trial in September over the incident which took place at the funeral of FN member Alessia Augello on 10 January 2022.

The eight defendants are accused of displaying a flag with the Nazi swastika and performing the fascist salute while shouting "Present!", a rallying cry associated with Italy's far-right, following the funeral in Rome.

Prosecutor Erminio Amelio contests that the defendants' actions violate the 1952 Scelba Law against "apology for fascism" and attempting to restore Mussolini's Fascist party, and the 1993 Mancino Law which sanctions those engaged in racial, ethnic and religious discrimination and the incitement of hate crime.

News of the trial comes a few weeks after hundreds of men were filmed performing the fascist salute at an event in Rome to commemorate the 1978 killing of three neo-fascist militants.

It also comes amid controversy over whether or not tech billionaire Elon Musk made a Nazi salute at the inauguration of US President Donald Tump on Monday.

Making the so-called "saluto romano" or Roman salute is a criminal offence in Italy however it rarely results in any convictions.

Photo La Repubblica