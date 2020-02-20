Best pubs in Rome to watch Six Nations rugby

Where to watch the 2020 Six Nations rugby matches in Rome.

The 2020 Guinness Six Nations rugby tournament in full swing, with two of the games being played in Rome.

Italy's national rugby team will play two home matches at the Stadio Olimpico: first against Scotland on 22 February and then against England three weeks later on 14 March, during which Sergio Parisse is expected to make his final appearance for the Azzurri.

As rugby increases its audience among Italians each year there is increased demand to watch the games in bars and pubs in Rome, with a growing number of Italians joining foreigners to watch the annual rugby union championship which is contested by England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.

Here are some of the best bars in the city to watch the Six Nations matches.

For the biggest screens, party atmosphere and commentary in English, it would be hard to beat Scholars Lounge - the largest Irish pub in the capital and winner of the world's Irish Pub of the Year in 2017.

Italian rugby fans cram into the rugby-mad The Shamrock or Camden Town - two Irish pubs on either side of the Colosseum - with a lively atmosphere guaranteed in both places.

Fiddler’s Elbow, the Druid’s Den - Rome's oldest and third-oldest Irish pub respectively - also screen the games to their customers who are generally a mix of Italian and foreign.

Finnegans, in the heart of the Monti quarter, also screens the Six Nations and attracts a large expat crowd, a sizeable proportion of whom are from Ireland and the UK.

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69516
