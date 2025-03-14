Wanted in Rome marks 40 years of Italy news

Documenting life in Rome and news from Italy for four decades.

Wanted in Rome celebrates 40 years today of providing news from Italy in English, along with the latest events, classifieds and insights into life in the Eternal City.

For the past four decades our goal has been to help and inform the international community in Rome, and Italy, as well as acting as a friendly bridge between foreigners and Italians.

The first edition of Wanted in Rome magazine, founded by British expats Mary Wilsey and Maggie Mason, was published on 14 March 1985 with an introduction titled "Foreigners' Voice".

"The international community is a diverse and ever-changing element which contributes in many different ways to life in the capital" – the editorial said, in words that could be written today – "Wanted in Rome is aiming high in its hopes to provide a point of reference for foreign residents, but it is starting from small and new beginnings".

The magazine quickly achieved its aim, becoming an essential reference point for those wishing to learn about Italian politics, navigate bureaucracy or discover what was happening on the city's cultural and social scene.

The magazine's classified section has seen countless people find jobs, accommodation, schools and universities in Rome, as well as providing opportunities for business and trade.

With the advent of the internet, the magazine made the gradual transition to its current digital format, expanding its scope while retaining the original News and What’s On features as well as the option to advertise.

Today we have a growing and increasingly global readership, comprising people interested in learning about life in Italy alongside tourists, Italians and nostalgic former Roman residents keen to keep up with Italian news.

Over the past 40 years Wanted in Rome has covered all sorts of stories – from culture to travel, popes to prime ministers, sport to strikes – as well as keeping readers up to date with exhibitions, opera and the ever-important community events.

Rome has changed greatly in those four decades – a long time in the media but a blink of an eye in this fascinating city – and we have documented the capital's various twists and turns along the way, both in print and on social media.

We have collaborated with many wonderful contributors and partners in these 40 years, and made a lot of friends, and we look forward to many more years to come.