Italy to host two Six Nations 2024 matches in Rome

Azzurri to face England and Scotland in Rome.

Italy will play two home games in the 2024 edition of the annual Six Nations rugby union championship which kicks off on 3 February and ends on 16 March.

The Azzurri will face England on 3 February and Scotland on 9 March, with both matches being played in Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

The 15-match tournament - contested by England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales - will see Italy play three away games: against defending champions Ireland in Dublin on 11 February, against France in Lille on 25 February and against Wales in Cardiff on 16 March.

All sides will try to avoid being handed the dreaded "wooden spoon" - for finishing in last place - which last year went to Italy.

Argentine Gonzalo Quesada recently took over from New Zealander Kieran Crowley as the head coach of the Azzurri whose captain is 25-year-old Michele Lamaro.

For full details of the 2024 tournament, including tickets, see the websites of the Six Nations and the Federazione Italiana Rugby (FIR).

Photo credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.