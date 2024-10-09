Temple University Rome Opens New Campus Near Piazza di Spagna

On 30 September, Temple University Rome inaugurated its new campus at Via di San Sebastianello.

Close to the iconic Piazza di Spagna. This location, in the heart of Rome's historic "Tridente" area, offers students unparalleled access to cultural landmarks like the Trevi Fountain, the Pantheon, and the Colosseum.

The grand opening was celebrated with two events on 25 and 26 September, featuring speeches by notable figures, including the President of Temple University, Richard Englert, and other distinguished guests. The gatherings took place on the university's terrace beneath Trinità dei Monti, with guests enjoying a stunning backdrop of Rome's skyline.

Temple University Rome's new campus boasts modern facilities, including state-of-the-art classrooms, art studios, and panoramic terraces offering breathtaking views of landmarks like the Basilica of St. Peter. The campus also includes accessible spaces, a library, a science lab, and an art gallery, emphasizing its commitment to providing a comprehensive educational environment.

Starting in January 2025, the campus will feature a comfortable student residence with accommodations for up to 50 first-year students. This move represents a significant step in expanding Temple's educational reach in Rome, building on its legacy as one of the longest-standing American study-abroad programs in Italy since its founding in 1966.

Temple University Rome continues to offer a wide range of academic opportunities for undergraduate and adult students, focusing on hands-on learning, cultural immersion, and personal growth. With its new location, the campus aims to foster deeper connections between students and the rich cultural landscape of Rome, making it a pivotal center for global engagement and academic excellence.