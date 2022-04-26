Italy public transport strike on 28 April

Four-hour strike to affect bus, metro, tram and light rail services.

Commuters in Italy face a four-hour public transport strike on Thursday 28 April, with times varying from region to region.

In Rome, the strike is scheduled from 08.30 to 12.30 and will affect buses, trams, metro and the light rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Civitacastellana-Viterbo operated by ATAC.

Bus services provided by Roma TPL in the city's suburbs and Cotral in the Lazio region will also be at risk during this time.

In Milan the strike will affect ATM public transport services from 08.45 until 12.45 while in Naples the strike will affect ANM services from 11.00 to 15.00.

The protest is part of a nationwide action called by the Faisa Confail trade union over the "continuous and chronic delays" in renewing the contracts of public transport workers.

Photo credit: SariMe / Shutterstock.com.

