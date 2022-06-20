The best outlet shopping in and around Rome

Rome Outlet Shopping Guide

Rome has experienced an influx of designer- discount pop- ups, targeted mostly to tourists, along main shopping arteries such as Via del Corso, as historic shops close.

With makeshift signs advertising deals, and euro dance techno blasting out of the front door, there is no quality control or Made in Italy uniqueness inside these self- proclaimed “outlets”.

Instead of wasting time in this new form of tourist trap, we recommend a shopping trip to one of the beautifully curated outlet centers near Rome, all ready to fulfil your duty- free dreams.

Here, in our opinion, are the best shopping outlets easily reached from Rome and in Rome itself.

Valmontone Outlet

Arguably the most popular outlet mall in Italy, Valmontone Outlet is located near the medieval village of Valmontone, just a 45 minute train ride from Rome.

Accessible by taking a shuttle bus from the town of Valmonte along the Rome- Naples highway, the outlet is near Rainbow Magicland amusement park.

The Valmontone Outlet mall is designed as a town center, with structures inspired by art deco architecture.

Here you will find major clothing brands, from Guess to Nike, home accessories, electronics, sports, cosmetics and more among the 180 stores.

The food court includes Burger King, Alice pizza, and a Poke House.

In order to catch the shuttle bus from the town of Valmonte to the outlet mall (€1 each way), take a train from Termini Station directly to the Valmonte train station.

The Valmontone Outlet is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Castel Romano Designer Outlet

Located 25 km from the center of Rome, Castel Romano Outlet is easily reached by shuttle bus from the center of the capital, along the Pontina highway.

Actually, it is on the same road as a trip to the beach or to Cinecittà World, the theme park dedicated to the world of cinema.

Photo Credit: McArthurGlen Outlet Center

Castel Romano Designer Outlet, part of the British McArthurGlen Outlet Center circuit, is one of the most visited outlets in Lazio and is considered the Roman Temple of Shopping.

The setting echoes streets, palaces and buildings inspired by the monumental architecture of ancient Rome.

At Castel Romano Designer Outlet, there is something for everyone: bars and restaurants, a very convenient free parking lot, and more than 140 stores with the best brands, such as Missoni and Valentino.

The center has a playground for children and a beauty center. The best way to get to the Castel Romano outlet if you don’t have a a car is by taking the shuttle bus from Termini Station (€15).

Opening hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gente Roma Outlet

This renowned designer boutique is located in the heart of Rome just a 10 minute walk from the Vatican Museums.

The items are aimed primarily at women, but there is no shortage of products designed for a male customer. Many prestigious brands are present, Saint Laurent, Gucci, Givenchy, Prada, although sizes are limited.

Open every day of the week except Monday mornings, here you will be able to find the best of top designer's collections without having to stray far from the city center.

Address: Via Cola di Rienzo 246

Tel: 06 689 2672

Lemlò Outlet

This small, manageable store offers discounts on a highly curated selection of designer clothing and accessories in the Prati neighborhood of Rome.

Worth a look for their deals on a selection of unique luxury items. Think Max Mara pants for under €100 and Woolrich down coats at 50% off.

Open Tuesday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7.30 p.m. Closed for lunch from 1 p.m. - 3.30 p.m.Address: Via Tacito 35-37

Tel: 06 808 1109

Bimbo Style Outlet

Just a 20 minute Metro ride from Piazza di Spagna, this children’s clothing outlet has an amazing and courteous staff.

If you are looking for a special occasion outfit for your son or daughter the selection of Italian designers and discounts at Bimbo Style will not disappoint.

Open Monday - Saturday from 9.30 a.m. - 8 p.m. Closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: Via Mario Menghini 44-46

Tel: 06 8660 3333

Barberino Designer Outlet

If you are planning a stop in Florence, nearby Mugello offers visitors a combination of the value of Made in Italy with the pleasure of shopping at the famous Barberino Designer Outlet.

Easily accessible from the most important places in the Tuscany region, the outlet mall has more than 160 stores and of national and international brands.

Photo Credit: zolli / Shutterstock.com

An unmissable shopping experience in a welcoming place, accessible and relaxing in harmony with its surrounding territory.

The Sieve River that runs through it with its bridges and small waterfalls is an iconic element and strongly recalls the link with Florence and the surrounding landscape.

The quickest way to get here from Rome is to drive, which takes just under three hours. If you plan on arriving from Florence, there is a designated shuttle bus that leaves from Santa Maria Novella Station.

Opening hours are daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.