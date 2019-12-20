2-BEDROOM LUXURY FLAT FACING COLOSSEUM! - AVAILABLE.

CENTRO - COLOSSEUM - This absolutely SPECTACULAR AND ONE OF A KIND apartment has a "FIRST-ROW VIEW" of the Colosseum, Palatine Hill and the park Colle Oppio. From the double living room, you have this LIVING THEATRE!! The flat is on the 4th floor of 5 floors and is 150m2 with a 30m-terrace in the back where you can enjoy a wonderful meal in the delightful Roman weather without the noise and caos of the city center. You enter into a very large foyer, then you have a splendid double living room with fireplace with the breath-taking view of the Colosseum! The flat has a master suite with a walk-in closet and bathroom with Jacuzzi. There is a second bedroom, 2nd bathroom with shower, eat-in kitchen, and maid's room. There are many wardrobes throughout the flat.The flat has independent heating, A/C, 2 security alarms, parquet flooring, and very elegant furnishings. It is completely furnished with extremely elegant and classical furinture.Renting to super referenced individuals only. References and bank guarantee required. Transitory contracts only. AVAILABLE. Monthly rent: € 4000 + approx. € 150 condominium fees. Real Estate Agency Finder's Fee Appllied - For information and photos contact: Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American), Immobiliare Zanni 347-4009753 no B&B. - INFO@IMMOBILIAREZANNI.COM

General Info

Price info €4000 (possibility to rent without furniture at small extra price)
Address Via dei Santi Quattro, 00184 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
