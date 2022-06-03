Affogato al Caffè: Italy's summer coffee dessert

Beat the heat and put pep in your step at the same time with this popular Italian summer treat.

Affogato al Caffè is a coffee-based dessert combining two Italian classics: gelato and espresso.

Its preparation could not be easier: simply place a scoop (or two) of vanilla-flavoured gelato into a glass before "drowning" it with a shot of hot espresso.

This results in a slow-melting creamy treat that can be enjoyed at any time of the day, particularly during the summer.

To give it an extra kick, some people add a shot of an Italian liquor such as Amaretto, Bicerin or even Grappa.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77024
Previous article UPMC Salvator Mundi International Hospital

RELATED ARTICLES

Maritozzo: one of Rome's sweetest traditions
Food

Maritozzo: one of Rome's sweetest traditions

Rome's gelato restaurant
Food

Rome's gelato restaurant

Volpetti: gourmet food shop in Testaccio
Food

Volpetti: gourmet food shop in Testaccio

Supplì: king of street food in Rome
Food

Supplì: king of street food in Rome

Trapizzino: street food in Rome
Food

Trapizzino: street food in Rome

Mizzica: a taste of Sicily in Rome
Food

Mizzica: a taste of Sicily in Rome

Antico Caffè Greco: Rome's oldest coffee bar
Food

Antico Caffè Greco: Rome's oldest coffee bar

Casa Manfredi: sweet treats in Rome's Aventino
Food

Casa Manfredi: sweet treats in Rome's Aventino

Said: Rome's chocolate factory in S. Lorenzo
Food

Said: Rome's chocolate factory in S. Lorenzo

Coffee at Caffè S. Eustachio in Rome
Food

Coffee at Caffè S. Eustachio in Rome

Babingtons Tea Room: Victorian traditions in Rome
Food

Babingtons Tea Room: Victorian traditions in Rome

Bignè di S. Giuseppe: sweet tradition for Father's Day in Rome
Food

Bignè di S. Giuseppe: sweet tradition for Father's Day in Rome

Fafiuchè in Rome's Monti quarter
Food

Fafiuchè in Rome's Monti quarter

International cuisine on Rome's Viale Aventino
Food

International cuisine on Rome's Viale Aventino

Takeaway tiramisù in Rome: ZUM
Food

Takeaway tiramisù in Rome: ZUM