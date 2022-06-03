Affogato al Caffè: Italy's summer coffee dessert

Beat the heat and put pep in your step at the same time with this popular Italian summer treat.

Affogato al Caffè is a coffee-based dessert combining two Italian classics: gelato and espresso.

Its preparation could not be easier: simply place a scoop (or two) of vanilla-flavoured gelato into a glass before "drowning" it with a shot of hot espresso.

This results in a slow-melting creamy treat that can be enjoyed at any time of the day, particularly during the summer.

To give it an extra kick, some people add a shot of an Italian liquor such as Amaretto, Bicerin or even Grappa.