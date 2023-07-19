Italy activates heatwave helpline: 1500

1500 number was used during covid pandemic.

Italy on Wednesday activated a helpline to provide people with useful tips on how to cope with the heat as well as information about social and health services available around the country.

The 1500 number, which was used to offer citizens information during the covid pandemic, will be active every day from 08.00 to 20.00, health minister Orazio Schillaci announced on Tuesday.

The helpline is added to the information already offered by the health ministry including daily updates as well as advice on how people can protect themselves from the heat, such as staying indoors during the hottest hours and drinking at least 1.5 litres of water a day.

The health ministry has issued a red alert heatwave warning for 23 cities on Wednesday when temperatures are set to peak in many areas of the country.

The 'bollino rosso' indicates emergency conditions which can have negative effects on healthy, active people as well as the more vulnerable categories including the elderly, sick and very young.

For official information about the heatwave in Italy see health ministry website.