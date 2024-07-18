31.3 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 18 July 2024
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
AuR Summer 24 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy issues red heatwave alert for 17 cities
News English news in Italy

Italy issues red heatwave alert for 17 cities

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome included in 'bollino rosso' warning.

Italy has issued a maximum 'red alert' for 17 cities on Friday 19 July as an intense heatwave sweeps the country, with temperatures in the south set to top 40°C this weekend.

The cities included in the heat warning for Friday are: Ancona, Bari, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome, Trieste, Verona and Viterbo.

The 'bollino rosso' indicates emergency conditions with a risk of negative effects on not just the elderly, sick or very young, but also on healthy and active people.

The Italian health ministry recommends avoiding outdoor activity in the middle of the day, advising people to drink plenty of water, eat lightly and preserve their medication properly.

The current heatwave in Italy is compounded by a sweltering humidity - a muggy midsummer air known as Afa - that can make it difficult to sleep at night.

The red alert will remain in place on Saturday for 12 Italian cities: Ancona, Bari, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Roma and Viterbo.

Italy has a 1500 telephone helpline active from 09.00 to 18.00 to provide people with advice on how to cope with the heat as well as information about social and health services available.

For detailed heatwave information, updated daily, see Italy's health ministry website.

Photo credit: : Adam McCullough / Shutterstock.com.

Castelli H2 - 724 x 450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Acorn P H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Italy celebrates 125 years of Fiat

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy puts seven cities on red alert for heatwave

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Siena hosts Palio horse race on 2 July

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome to install 18,000 new bins across the city

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Activists daub Rome's Spanish Steps with red paint

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Last surviving Battle of Britain pilot meets daughter of Italian girl who saved him

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Emanuela Orlandi: Vatican mystery of schoolgirl missing since 1983

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy court upholds Amanda Knox slander conviction

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -