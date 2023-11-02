Italy opens museums for free on weekend of 4-5 November

Italy adds 4 November to list of free museum dates.

State museums and archaeological sites across Italy will open their doors for free on Saturday 4 November to mark national unity and the armed forces, the culture ministry has confirmed.

This is followed on Sunday 5 November with the free opening of state-run museums and archaeological sites as part of the monthly Domenica al Museo initiative.

The special opening on 4 November was introduced earlier this year by culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano along with two other symbolic dates: Festa della Liberazione on 25 April and Festa della Repubblica on 2 June.

The list of state-run sites participating in the initiative for the Giorno dell'Unità nazionale e Giornata delle Forze Armate on 4 November can be found on the culture ministry website, listed region by region and updated in real time.

The date of the national day, which is not a public holiday, coincides with the anniversary of the armistice of Villa Giusti in 1918, which ended world war one on the Italian front.

Sabato #4novembre2023, Giorno dell’Unità Nazionale e Giornata delle Forze Armate, ingresso gratuito nei @museitaliani e nei parchi archeologici statali, come proposto dal Ministro della #Cultura @g_sangiuliano, per la prima volta nella storia repubblicana. https://t.co/dIeM2c7IEL pic.twitter.com/RzWCinHhUM — Ministero della Cultura (@MiC_Italia) November 2, 2023

The nationwide Domenica al Museo scheme, launched in 2014, is held every first Sunday of the month in tandem with the monthly free entry for Rome's municipal museums.

This Sunday almost all museums and archaeological sites in Rome will be open for free, however some museums such as Galleria Borghese require booking in advance.

Roma è l'unica città in cui puoi visitare millenni di Storia. Il 5 novembre, come ogni prima domenica del mese, puoi farlo in modo totalmente gratuito.



Tantissimi i musei e i siti visitabili. Tra questi: l’Area Sacra di Largo Argentina.



Info https://t.co/WKfA39GdAw pic.twitter.com/tCZFL9YV7f — Roma (@Roma) November 1, 2023

The initiative on 5 November allows free access to all city-run museums in Rome including the Capitoline Museums as well as the archaeological site in Largo di Torre Argentina.

Reservations are only required for groups, for more information see city website or tel. 060608.

Photo Wanted in Rome