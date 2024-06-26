Activists daub Rome's Spanish Steps with red paint

Activists stage protest at Rome landmark.

Rome's Spanish Steps were sealed off on Wednesday following a protest by feminist activists who threw red paint over the 18th-century landmark in the city's historic centre.

Protesters from Bruciamo Tutto (Italian for “Let's Burn Everything”), displayed a banner and threw leaflets with the names of femicide victims including Giulia Cecchettin.

Six activists were detained by police during the protest which took place at around 10.00 on Wednesday morning in front of crowds of tourists.

Roma, vernice rossa a Piazza di Spagna https://t.co/3bgZAcXjhQ — AGTW (@AGTW_it) June 26, 2024

A clean-up operation was underway at the Spanish Steps on Wednesday while experts assess whether any damage has been caused to the Baroque staircase which underwent a €1.5 million restoration funded by luxury jeweller Bulgari ten years ago.

A similar protest is believed to have been foiled on Tuesday when police in Rome's city centre stopped seven activists carrying 20 litres of pink paint.

7 attivisti di Ultima Generazione sono stati bloccati dalla Polizia nel centro storico a Roma, prima che potessero vandalizzare il patrimonio artistico della Capitale. Erano in possesso di 20 litri di vernice rosa e di striscioni con la scritta "BRUCIAMO TUTTO". Dalle indagini è… pic.twitter.com/5wr3hkrVAg — Il Viminale (@Viminale) June 26, 2024

Earlier this year the Italian parliament approved tough new fines of up to €60,000 on those who damage or deface the country's monuments and heritage sites.

Photo RomaToday