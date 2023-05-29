Giro d'Italia: Rome bride gets police escort after getting stuck in traffic

Bride got police escort to her wedding in Rome.

Rome police came to the rescue of a bride who was unable to get to her wedding ceremony due to traffic restrictions for the grand finale of the Giro d'Italia on Sunday.

The woman was en route to the Basilica di S. Maria in Aracoeli where her future husband was waiting at the altar, reports Il Messaggero, however the car she was travelling in got stranded in Largo di Torre Argentina due to the major sporting event.

After noticing the anxiety of the bride-to-be, police officers on duty in the area saved the day and escorted the relieved bride to the church on time.

The 106th Giro d'Italia on Sunday was won by Slovenia's Primoz Roglic while Britain's Mark Cavendish won the final stage of the prestigious cycling race.

Photo Il Messaggero