Best places to get married in Italy

To celebrate your wedding day in style, from north to south, these are Italy's most stunning reception venues.

Secluded, on the shimmering sea, in the hills, or in a castle, here is the best Italy has to offer for your "Yes, I do". Considering the uniqueness of the moment, the setting of the reception should be just as exclusive: Michelin - starred chefs, breathtaking views, scenic cocktails by the pool, overlooking the sea or surrounded by snow.

Here then, 11 fabulous places that are sure to impress your guests and make the day unforgettable.

Hotel Excelsior Vittoria, Sorrento (Naples)

In beautiful Sorrento, with a view that opens onto the scenery of the Gulf of Naples , stands the Hotel Excelsior Vittoria, which will host an unforgettable wedding banquet. Think of that toast on the terrace to kick off the festivities.

Imagine a dinner in one of the two restaurants facing the sea, or the opulent settings of the indoor restaurant, the Vittoria, with its old-fashioned atmosphere. Ph: Bahdanovic Alen / Shutterstock.com

History of Hotel Excelsior Vittoria

The Romans, with their unerring flair for beauty, were the first to appreciate the landscape and temperate climate of Sorrento, a charming town situated on a cliff that, from 50 meters above sea level, overlooks the Gulf of Naples in the district of the Sorrento Peninsula which includes the famous Amalfi road.

Affiliated with the prestigious international group Leading Hotels of the World, the Excelsior Vittoria is a unique hotel, situated in the same place where, it is said, the Roman Emperor, Augustus, had his splendid villa, with magnificent views of Vesuvius and Naples.

Its panoramic terraces, where Kings and Queens, artists and Celebrities (Wagner, Enrico Caruso, Jack Lemon, Marylin Monroe, Sophia Loren) and many others visited, are famous for their enchanting views. For over 175 years, since 1834, this corner of paradise has belonged to the Fiorentino family, who still manages it today.

Getting married at Hotel Excelsior Vittoria

The structure still maintains the splendor of the style of the buildings of the late 1800s, buildings that convey the atmosphere dating back to when Oscar Wilde, Byron and Wagner rested in the seaside resorts of this part of the coast.

The rooms inside the hotel are all elegantly furnished, with pieces of local craftsmanship and inlaid decorations. Receptions for up to 200 people are set up in the Hall of the Vittoria Restaurant, which has large windows from which you can see the sea below, with a beautiful parquet floor and a vaulted ceiling decorated with frescoes.

You can also organize an aperitif in one of the wonderful locations offered by the hotel: in the suggestive Terrazza Vittoria in the orange grove, on the edge of the pool, surrounded by a park, in the Music Room, with a piano, a musical trio or a small orchestra playing in the background.

The staff of this location will give you the best advice for the realization of a memorable reception; you can choose between a seated lunch/dinner or buffet, in both cases including the aperitif, with a variety of wines and champagne.

The service includes floral decorations and the custom printing of the menu. The gastronomic offer of Vittoria is a combination of seasonal flavors: typical local cuisine and Haute Cuisine, from the skillful mastery of the chef.

Almost all rooms have a terrace or balcony overlooking either the Gulf of Naples or the orange grove that surrounds the hotel. A private, direct elevator connects the hotel to the dock of the port where it is easy to rent a boat for a cruise along the marvelous coast of the peninsula, to Capri or Positano, or one of the numerous boats and hydrofoils that connect Capri and Naples.

Capacity: outdoor receptions for up to 200 guests. Indoor dinner for up to 60 guests.

Rite: Civil, Symbolic

Overnight Stay: Suites for up to 200 guests

Indoor Catering: Available

Restrictions: Closed January, February, March. Music cut- off at midnight.

Distance from the main cities: Naples - 1 hour

Website

La Cervara, Santa Margherita Ligure (Genoa)

Cervara Abbey, also known as San Girolamo al Monte di Portofino, is an abbey situated in Santa Margherita Ligure (Genova), overlooking the beautiful Tigullio Gulf, which alone is enough to enchant guests.

Hisotry of Cervara Abbey

The monastery passed under the control of the Benedictine monks in the first decades of the 15th century and was established in 1435 by papal order. In 1546, in the context of the wars between the Republic of Genoa (pro-Spanish) and the Ottoman Empire (allied with France) the monastery was fortified to protect itself from the raids of Muslim pirates, when it obtained the ststus of Abbey.

The suppression of religious orders, imposed by Napoleon in the last years of the eighteenth century, led to the abandonment and looting of the monastery, which was transformed into a farmhouse. In 1869, after decades of neglect, the complex was sold to the Marquis Durazzo. In 1912 King Vittorio Emanuele III declared the entire complex a National Monument. The current owners, after acquiring the complex, began a radical restoration, which has returned Cervara Abbey to its ancient splendor. The owners make it possible to visit the entire complex from March to October, if you want to scout the location.

Getting married at Cervara Abbey

This magnificent example of religious architecture is the ideal place for couples in love who wish to celebrate their wedding in a unique setting on the Ligurian Riviera. Cervara Abbey gives guests the possibility to celebrate both religious and civil weddings.

The ceremony can be performed inside the abbey's church, while for civil weddings, thanks to an agreement between the owners and the Municipality of Santa Margherita Ligure, the spaces of the complex or the magnificent garden overlooking the water can be used. Cervara Abbey is also ideal for wedding banquets, daytime or evening, thanks to the variety of settings available to the newlyweds and their guests.

The sixteenth-century cloister is perfect for welcoming guests, while the Corte del Glicine or the magnificent area overlooking the Gulf of Portofino is suitable for having an aperitif and engaging in pleasant conversation. Lunch or dinner can be served in the Giardino delle Gardenie or in the Galleria degli Imperatori.

The owners of the complex provide the newlyweds with a full range of services to organize every aspect of the wedding day: catering services, floral decorations, decoration of rooms and tables, musical accompaniment, professional photographer, and more. In addition, the bride and groom have the option to stay in one of the eight comfortable rooms inside the complex.

This option is also available to guests coming from out of town, or the closest family members who wish to keep the happy couple company late into the night.

Capacity: Outdoor receptions for up to 500 guests

Rite: Civil, Symbolic, non- Catholic Religious

Overnight Stay: Suites for up to 34 guests, accommodations nearby

Indoor Catering: Available

Restrictions: No music limit

Distance from the main cities: Genova - 45 minutes, Portofino - 1 hour

Website

Villa Erba, Cernobbio (Como)

Celebrating your wedding here is like diving back into the nineteenth-century atmosphere of one of the most exclusive villas of Lake Como, once the summer residence of the family of film director Luchino Visconti. A beautiful park with ancient trees, overlooking the first basin of the lake, it has wonderful frescoed rooms and a unique atmosphere.

The flexibility offered by the wide spaces of the villa make it a perfect location for elegant and exclusive events, as it can accommodate up to 250 guests and is also accessible by boat . There is the possibility to celebrate both religious and civil services in the villa.

History of Villa Erba

Villa Erba, initially a monastery, was purchased by the Peluso family, already the owner of neighboring Villa d'Este. The property then passed to Luigi Erba, heir of Carlo Erba, one of the major pharmaceutical industrialists of the time. Luigi built the villa between 1898 and 1901 byt the most popular architects of the time to exhibit the wealth and importance of the family. Villa Erba was built between 1898 and 1901. In those years Villa Erba hosted great artists and was a focal point for Italian cultural and social life.

The villa was later inherited by his daughter Carla, who married Duke Giuseppe Visconti di Mondrone in Cernobbio. It was their summer home where they brought their son, the great director Luchino Visconti. Today the villa, with its intricate frescoes, precious inlaid ceilings and Mannerist-inspired rooms, is the ideal location to host unique events. Prestige and worldliness coexist in total harmony. For example, in recent years, in spring, the areas of the villa and those of the adjacent Villa d'Este, play host to the Concorso d'eleganza Villa d'Este, an important international exhibition of vintage cars from around the world and automotive innovation.

Getting married ad Villa Erba

The professional staff of Villa Erba will be at your complete disposal to make the most important day of your life unforgettable. You can trust that your wedding will be planned to perfection and every detail will be taken care of with attention. There are a variety of environments within the location: three conference centers consisting of several rooms with a range of capacities (in fact, they can accommodate 2000 people) and an ancient villa that consists of rooms with a refined design.

Villa Erba has a dreamlike outdoor park, where you can set up the wedding banquet in the summer and enjoy the scents and colors of nature. Use of the excellent catering service is non - negotiable, but it does allow you to delight your guests with a variety of culinary experiences.

Capacity: outdoor receptions for up to 2000 guests

Rite: Civil, Symbolic

Overnight Stay: Not available. Accommodation nearby.

Indoor Catering: Available

Restrictions: No music limit

Distance from the main cities: Milan - 1 hour

Website

Borgo dei Conti Resort, Perugia

The right combination of centuries of history and a modern concept of hospitality, based on an eco green philosophy, is what makes this a super luxury location in the hills between Perugia and Assisi. Ph: Arne Beruldsen / Shutterstock.com

History of Borgo dei Conti Resort

Borgo dei Conti Resort is located in Montepetriolo, a few minutes from Perugia, immersed in the picturesque natural setting of the Nestore Valley. The castle, which was erected where once stood an ancient fortress, is first mentioned in writings from the end of the thirteenth century. In the 19th century it passed into the hands of Lemmo Rossi Scotti, Count of Montepetriolo.

Borgo dei Conti Resort is the result of a careful restoration of the fortified palace from the thirteenth century, a few kilometers from Assisi, Perugia and Gubbio. It has been developed into a complex that boasts luxurious and elegant rooms, with a restaurant where Umbrian specialties are served, all surrounded by a beautiful Italian garden and a park with ancient trees and olive groves.

Getting married at Borgo dei Conti Resort

The villa is home to large spaces that let your imagination for wedding decorations and arrangements run wild. Whatever the nature of your needs, the staff will help you find the most suitable solution to comfortably accommodate your guests.Externally, there is a beautiful patio that lends itself to outdoor receptions. There is a flower garden, a fountain with spectacular water features and two swimming pools overlooking the Umbrian hills- all places that offer an idyllic setting in warmer months.

The park in front of the villa is a perfect point of reception for your guests or use it as an ideal backdrop for your wedding album. An ancient church, with a stone interior, is a romantic setting for the wedding ceremony.

For those in search of ancient charm, the Suite del Conte, named after Count Rossi Scotti who lived there until the mid-1900s, will surprise you with its original frescoes, cast-iron fireplace from the 1600s, coffered ceiling and large living room. There are a total of 58 rooms available. In the spaces that were once the impressive lemon house of the Count Rossi Scotti, you will find the restaurant, called "La Limonaia", which will also provide catering for weddings.

A team of attentive and experienced professionals are available to take care of every detail of the events. Choosing Borgo dei Conti to celebrate your wedding day means making it unforgettable, thanks to the breathtaking scenery and the unique atmosphere of charm that characterize the entire structure.

Capacity: Indoor dinner for up to 120 guests.

Rite: Civil, Symbolic, Religious

Overnight Stay: 58 guest rooms

Indoor Catering: Available

Restrictions: Music cut- off at midnight.

Distance from the main cities: Rome - 2 hours, Perugia - 10 minutes

Webiste

Sina Hotel Centurion Palace, Venice

A historic palace in the heart of Venice, designer furnishings and a view of the Grand Canal: do you need more? The SINA Centurion Palace Hotel, formerly known as Palazzo Genovese, still stands out for its fine Venetian Gothic style, and makes an insane backdrop for any wedding album.

Hisotry of Hotel Centurion Palace

It is located in Dorsoduro, one of the oldest areas of Venice. Built in 1892 by the architect Trigomi Mattei in gothic-Venetian style, Palazzo Genovese was constructed to fit in perfectly with the city, thus re-proposing traditional venetian colors, red and white. Situated right in the cultural triangle of Venice, between the Punta della Dogana Museum of the François Pinault Foundation, Palazzo Grassi and Palazzo Venier dei Leoni (home of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection), luxury, charm and refined elegance are its main features. SINA Centurion Palace, a 5 star Luxury hotel, has direct access to the Grand Canal thanks to its private pier.

Getting married ar Hotel Centurion Palace

The 50 rooms and suites are all different, with embellishments like fireplaces, wooden staircases, and bathrooms covered in gold leaf. For a fine dining experience, for either the reception or dinner, Antinoo's Lounge & Restaurant is composed of two rooms and an intimate terrace on the Grand Canal: the Red Room and the White Room for a total of 50 people seated.

In summer it is possible to set up the inner courtyard for up to 100 people. The terrace, on the other hand, is suitable for 'intimate' celebrations with a maximum of 14 people. For the first night, if you want to really go all out, reserve the magnificent Presidential Suite, with a direct view of the Grand Canal.

Capacity: Indoor seats up to 80 guestsRite: Civil, Symbolic, Churches nearby

Overnight Stay: 50 guest rooms

Indoor Catering: Available

Website

Villa Crespi, Orta San Giulio (Novara)

The fairy tales of a thousand and one nights were brought to life by Cristoforo Benigno Crespi on Lake Orta, who had this villa built in Moorish style, with a minaret, at the end of the last century. Poets, captains of industry and even King Umberto di Savoia have stayed here. It is located in the heart of Piedmont a few kilometers from Milan Malpensa airport. Ph: elitravo / Shutterstock.com

Hisotry of Villa Crespi

Villa Crespi, built in 1879 by Cristoforo Benigno Crespi, a pioneer of the textile industry who had made long trips to the Middle East, in particular to Baghdad, is a story for a novel. He wanted the villa, dedicated to his wife Pia, to be built in eclectic-Moorish style with stucco and arabesque inlays, floors with beautiful mosaics.

The works led by the architect Angelo Colla lasted thirty years. In the twentieth century the villa changed ownership several times,until the early eighties when it was transformed into a hotel and restaurant. Since the late nineties it has been owned by Antonino Cannavacciuolo and his wife Cinzia Primatesta who have made it one of the most fascinating luxury relais not only of Piedmont, but of Italy.

Getting married at Villa Crespi

Five-star hotel, suites and rooms of extraordinary charm, a Michelin - starred restaurant, a beautiful park and Lake Orta in the background. What more could you want?The small and quaint village of Orta San Giulio is a magical setting for any occasion, and the church of Santa Maria Assunta in the center of Orta is an idyllic location for a religious ceremony.

The internal halls of the villa are embellished with beautiful frescoes, statues, elegant curtains and precious crystal chandeliers, wonderful details that will allow you to realize a stylish reception. The rich garden has several gazebos for the mise en place outdoors. Finally, the elegant rooms and suites, all furnished in different ways, from yellow to red, have four-poster beds, fine decorations, and precious carpets. All guests, as well as the bride and groom, are offered the possibility to stay in the hotel rooms once the reception is over.

The restaurant of Villa Crespi has obtained 2 Michelin stars. The environment is elegant. From the appetizers to the wedding cake, everything is made in the kitchens of Villa Crespi. For the wedding day it is possible to rent the entire location to fully experience the beautiful nineteenth-century villa.

Capacity: Up to 120 guests

Rite: Civil, Symbolic, Churches nearby

Overnight Stay: 14 guest rooms

Indoor Catering: Available

Distance from the main cities: Milan - 1 hour

Website

Castello di Velona Resort, Castelnuovo dell'Abate Montalcino (Siena)

Why here? Because it’s close to Montalcino, because it’s an enviable location in the center of the Val d'Orcia, and has an exclusive Spa for relaxing before your wedding day. Not only that, but a super staff is available to coordinate everything from catering to floral arrangements, in a unique setting. The Resort is located just 2 km from the Abbey of Sant'Antimo, 12 km from Montalcino and 30 minutes by car from Siena.

History of Castello di Velona Resort

The Castle of Velona, an imposing fortress of early medieval origin, rises near the village of Castelnuovo dell'Abate on a spur of rock that dominates the spectacular surrounding landscape.The oldest part of the building is the guard tower from the twelfth century, still intact, which was the scene of clashes between the republics of Siena and Florence. But the structure flourished during the Renaissance, when it was transformed into a residential villa.

The Velona is represented in Vatican frescoes. Darkness fell over the castle for centuries, until 1997 when it went from ruin to luxurious relais. The hotel, purchased in 2003, has since undergone further restyling and expansion, creating what is now the five-star "Castello di Velona Resort, Thermal SPA & Winery''.

Getting married at Castello di Velona Resort

The restaurant has 120 seats and a panoramic terrace overlooking the famous Val d'Orcia in Tuscany. From here, at sunset, you can enjoy a unique view that is a natural setting for romantic dinners. Fine wines and olive oil are produced by the Castle's farm. The OLISPA is an expansive oasis of relaxation and creates a linear and refined environment. Every corner of OLISPA is designed to offer an experience, enriched by the presence of expert therapists who will guide guests in the choice of numerous treatments.

The castle of Velona is undoubtedly an ideal setting to celebrate your Wedding Day, and the most romantic place for two people to swear eternal love. Here, testimonies of the ancient past blend with beauty and functionality. A variety of backdrops to choose from: the terrace of the restaurant Settimo Senso overlooking the sunsets of the Val d'Orcia, the charming outdoor spaces and the Cloister, an open-air living room enclosed by a romantic crystal ceiling.

Each space will be set up with meticulous attention. Atmosphere, lighting, floral decorations, music, the team of the Castle follows and customizes the preparation of each phase of the wedding event, creating endless unique occasions.

Capacity: Up to 200 guests

Rite: civil, non-Catholic religious, symbolic

Overnight Stay: 45 guest rooms

Indoor Catering: Available

Restrictions: No music limit

Distance from the main cities: Siena - 30 minutes, Rome - 3 hours

Website

Villa Pizzo, Cernobbio (Como)

If you’re planning to get married in summer, Villa Pizzo personifies one of the most charming and dreamy locations on Lake Como. This sixteenth-century mansion, in addition to being a real historical jewel, is a slice of paradise.

Hisotry of Villa Pizzo

Villa Pizzo takes its name from the boulder on which it stands: Piz in Como dialect means tip or ledge. The land for the construction of the villa was purchased in the fifteenth century by the Mugiasca family, who jealously guarded Il Pizzo for over four hundred years. When the Mugiasca family died out, it was Ranieri d'Asburgo, viceroy of Lombardo-Veneto, who bought the property. He found Pizzo to be the ideal forrest and refuge from the complex political events of the time.

At the end of the nineteenth century, the viceroy left the Villa, which was purchased by the charming Parisian madame Elise Musard, who gave a very recognizable feminine touch to the Villa, painting it pink, as it has remained until today. When Madame Musard tragically left the Villa, the Volpi-Bassani family bought it, maintaining the architectural and stylistic choices of the past, including the family Mausoleum and the large dock, which overlooks the lake.

Getting married at Villa Pizzo

Villa Pizzo is a noble residence built on the Gulf of Cernobbio. Entirely visible only from Lake Como and famous for its elegance and breathtaking views, the Villa is an ideal location for exclusive and refined weddings.Reserve the charming terrace overlooking the dock for a ceremony en plein air, while for the party there are three kilometers of lakefront and a beautiful Italian garden where you can set up romantic imperial tables. An excellent choice for receptions with large numbers.

The residence includes the main building, other minor buildings, the greenhouses dating to the twentieth century, the vast park and the artificial cave with water features. Both the bride and groom and their guests can make their entrance into the Villa in a scenic way, arriving by boat on the large private dock built in the 19th century. For a Catholic ceremony, however, you will have to choose one of the several churches present in Cernobbio.

Outdoor capacity: up to 200 guests

Indoor capacity: up to 110 guests divided between several rooms

Rite: civil, non-Catholic religious, symbolic

Overnight stay: not available

Indoor catering: not available

Distance from the main cities: Como - 16 minutes, Milan - 1 hour, Lugano - 30 minutes.

Restrictions: party allowed outside until midnight, while inside until 02.00 am

Webiste

Odescalchi Castle, Bracciano (Rome)

It's enough to simply say that stars of the caliber of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise chose to celebrate their marriage here. And the reason is the castle, yes, an entire castle and its five hundred years of history at your disposal.

History of Odescalchi Castle

Commissioned by the Orsini family, it was built around a medieval fortress dating back to the thirteenth century, and is a calibrated mix of Renaissance architecture and military purpose. The architect of the Sistine chapel was commissioned to design and decorate the Castle.

The crisis of the baronial families in the baroque era led the Orsini family to sell the castle to the Odescalchi family at the end of the seventeenth century. Open to the public since 1952 by the will of Prince Livio IV Odescalchi, thanks to the current management of the Foundation dedicated to him, the Castle undergoes constant restoration work.

Getting married at Odescalchi Castle

The Odescalchi Castle of Bracciano, nestled in the green Roman hills, offers itself to a polished and sophisticated event. There is no doubt that your wedding will be a rare and unforgettable day. The castle can accommodate wedding banquets for large parties, both in the internal halls and in the elegant gazebos set up in the surrounding gardens. Its courtyard lends itself perfectly to the organization of outdoor receptions during the summer while, at other times of year, the elegance of its interior spaces will amaze both you and your guests.

The Odescalchi Castle of Bracciano organizes wedding banquets all year round, including floral decorations, printing menus, musical entertainment with the provision of special equipment and organization of fireworks shows, acrobats, knights and swordsmen. The bride and groom can even arrange transportation by carriage or limousine. Special menus are served, for vegetarians, vegans and celiacs and, absolutely, the wedding cake.

The church, located in front of the castle, hosts ceremonies of Catholic rite, for those who want to make the most of the scenes of the castle. You can celebrate an official civil ceremony, recognized by the Municipality of Bracciano, within the Castle. The bride and groom also have the opportunity to spend their wedding night in the white wedding suite.

Capacity: 400 people

Rite: Religious, civil, symbolic

Overnight Stay: Not available (except for the white wedding suite)

Indoor Catering: Available

Restrictions: party allowed until 02.00 am

Distance from the main cities: Rome - 1 hour

Webiste

Villa Athena, Agrigento, Sicily

A toast with a view of the Temple of Concord? It’s possible, but only at Villa Athena, a historic home - now a five-star resort - built within the Archaeological Park of the Valley of the Temples in Agrigento, surrounded by green olive trees. Plan a reception on the “”Terrace of the Gods, and a cocktail in the Patio Lounge or poolside. If the number of guests is not very high you can dine in the dining room of the restaurant, where the floor reveals an ancient Greek cistern. For art lovers.

Hisotry of Villa Athena

Villa Athena deserves a visit at least once in a lifetime. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, it is a surreal mise en scène, located in front of the Temple of Concord, a true masterpiece of Doric art of the fifth century BC and is the only place in Agrigento from which to admire the remarkable beauty.

The Villa is a princely residence of the late eighteenth century, converted into a hotel in 1972. Not everyone knows that at the end of the 1980s during the renovation of an ancient villa (Casa Sclafani), now home to the modern five-star hotel, came to light the remains of a Christian basilica built between the fifth and fourth century, whose end is marked by the Arab conquest of Agrigento in Sicily.

Getting married at Villa Athena

In this spectacular resort you can set a fairytale wedding, not only in the halls with breathtaking views of Greek temples, but also, especially from April to October, in the magnificent gardens of the resort with the scent of orange and lemon trees in bloom. In this heavenly setting you can celebrate a civil ceremony followed by an exclusive reception sealed by the chef Salvatore Gambuzza, master of delicious dishes, such as the crispy urchin egg that was mentioned in the "Michelin Red Guide 2017".

One of the most striking views of the resort is the "Terrace of the Gods" overlooking the Temple of Concord and Juno. The perfect spot for a wedding lunch, no need for decorations given the wonderful natural setting. Villa Athena also has a modern spa constructed from the old rooms used for the storage of grain and oil collected in the surrounding Valley of the Temples. These spaces have been elegantly renovated with the exception of the precious majolica tiles that enhance the sense of past and present that characterizes this Sicilian location.

In addition to the Valley of the Temples, Villa Athena is a comfortable base from which to visit the historic center of Agrigento, full of ancient churches and picturesque corners, the famous Scala dei Turchi and the nature reserve of Torre Salsa.

Capacity: outdoor receptions for up to 300 guests

Rite: Civil, Symbolic

Overnight Stay: Air-conditioned rooms for up to 350 guests

Indoor Catering: Available

Distance from the main cities: Catania - 1 hour

To book: www.hotelvillaathena.it

Monastery of Santa Rosa, Conca dei Marini (Salerno)

There's no place like it. An ancient monastery perched on a cliff over the sea. It even has a small 12th century chapel in the garden overlooking the blue water where you can exchange vows. For the celebrations, have cocktails at the infinity pool - considered the most spectacular on the Amalfi Coast - and lunch or dinner at the Il Refettorio restaurant, with farm to table products. Ph: Marco Fine / Shutterstock.com

History of Monastery of Santa Rosa

The monastery was built in 1681 on top of the walls of the ancient church of Santa Maria di Grado that, reduced to ruins, was donated by the city of Conca dei Marini to the abbess Sister Rosa Pandolfo, descendant of a rich and noble Italian family. Sister Pandolfo had always expressed the desire to build a monastery to house the "Holy Virgins", and dedicated it to Saint Rose of Lima.

Over the years, the Sisters helped the local population in various ways. The most important work was to dig a channel that from Monte Vocito brought water to the convent, and from there to Piazza Olmo, where a fountain was built to provide running water to the inhabitants of Conca dei Marini.

A commemorative plaque still remembers this noble gesture. In 2000, an American, Bianca Sharma, was captivated by the poignant beauty of this abandoned building overlooking the sea during a cruise with friends in the Bay of Salerno. She decided to purchase the building and transform it into one of the best hotels and spas in the world, opened in 2012.

Getting married at Monastery of Santa Rosa

You will find the resort Amalfi, on the road that goes up to Agerola, leaning against the mountain and jutting out into the sea, and to say that it has an unforgettable view does not give you an idea of its position or its charm. The entrance is poetic, devoid of any 5-star sumptuousness, but retains the original features of its having been a monastery.

There is still the grating that allowed the cloistered nuns to communicate with the outside world: but not only to give sweets - tradition says that they invented the sfogliatelle - but they also provided medicines prepared with herbs from the garden. The garden was then, as now, connected to the monastery by a bridge that passes over the road (so the nuns could go outside without being seen).

Now it has been restored and is cultivated by Cristoph Bob, the hotel's chef. For the newlyweds, the monastery offers 20 luxury rooms and suites, for an ideal retreat for the wedding night or honeymoon. The pride of the structure is the Sunset Terrace, the highest point of the monastery. It offers a breathtaking view of the Gulf of Salerno and the bay of Amalfi, a place where love takes flight. If you decide to have a civil ceremony, take advantage of this location. For a religious ceremony, the town of Conca dei Mari has six churches to choose from.

Capacity: Up to 50 guests

Rite: Civil, Symbolic, Catholic churches nearby

Overnight Stay: 20 guest rooms

Indoor Catering: Available

Distance from the main cities: Rome- 2.5 hours, Naples - 1.5 hours, Positano - 25 minutes

To book: monasterosantarosa.com