Tom Cruise: Rome's Piazza Venezia closed for Mission Impossible

Piazza Venezia closed off this morning for Mission Impossible film set.

Rome's central Piazza Venezia will be sealed off this morning, Sunday 29 November, from 07.00 until 10.00, to allow the filming of scenes for Mission Impossible 7 starring Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

The three-hour shoot, expected to involve car chases, comes as the Mission Impossible team returned to Rome last month after bailing out of Italy in late February due to the covid-19 crisis.

Since returning to the capital, Cruise has delighted fans with his car chases and action scenes filmed in the centre of the capital, as well as some filming in Venice.

For the duration of the filming in Piazza Venezia this morning many buses routes will be moved and there will be two-way traffic on Via del Plebiscito.

For full traffic details see Roma Mobilità website.

Photo credit: Gennaro Leonardi / Shutterstock.com.

General Info

Address Piazza Venezia, Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Tom Cruise: Rome's Piazza Venezia closed for Mission Impossible

Piazza Venezia, Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72871
Previous article Spelacchio: Rome's Christmas tree returns to Piazza Venezia

RELATED ARTICLES

Italian tv show axed after outcry over ‘sexy shopping’ tutorial
Entertainment

Italian tv show axed after outcry over ‘sexy shopping’ tutorial

Netflix releases final season of Rome crime series Suburra
Entertainment

Netflix releases final season of Rome crime series Suburra

Rome: Tom Cruise and Mission Impossible under fire for filming in hospital with covid-19 patients
Entertainment

Rome: Tom Cruise and Mission Impossible under fire for filming in hospital with covid-19 patients

Tom Cruise mania in Rome
Entertainment

Tom Cruise mania in Rome

Rome Film Fest 2020 celebrates 15 years of cinema
Entertainment

Rome Film Fest 2020 celebrates 15 years of cinema

Tom Cruise returns to Rome to film Mission Impossible
Entertainment

Tom Cruise returns to Rome to film Mission Impossible

Rome mayor sings karaoke at Roman Forum
Entertainment

Rome mayor sings karaoke at Roman Forum

Italy: When the Beauty of Rome beats Reality TV
Entertainment

Italy: When the Beauty of Rome beats Reality TV

James Bond in Matera: No Time to Die
Entertainment

James Bond in Matera: No Time to Die

Sting and Zucchero sing Fields of Gold in Italian
Entertainment

Sting and Zucchero sing Fields of Gold in Italian

Rome illuminates Temple of Hadrian with free light show
Entertainment

Rome illuminates Temple of Hadrian with free light show

Mick Jagger moves to Tuscany for the summer
Entertainment

Mick Jagger moves to Tuscany for the summer

Italy: Guns N' Roses cancel Florence concert
Entertainment

Italy: Guns N' Roses cancel Florence concert

Netflix to open Rome base near Via Veneto
Entertainment

Netflix to open Rome base near Via Veneto

Gladiator movie celebrates 20 years on 1 May
Entertainment

Gladiator movie celebrates 20 years on 1 May