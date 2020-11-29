Tom Cruise: Rome's Piazza Venezia closed for Mission Impossible

Piazza Venezia closed off this morning for Mission Impossible film set.

Rome's central Piazza Venezia will be sealed off this morning, Sunday 29 November, from 07.00 until 10.00, to allow the filming of scenes for Mission Impossible 7 starring Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

The three-hour shoot, expected to involve car chases, comes as the Mission Impossible team returned to Rome last month after bailing out of Italy in late February due to the covid-19 crisis.

Another video of #TomCruise filming #MissionImpossible7 car chases on Via Panisperna in #Rome’s Monti quarter. Footage by Tony Randell. pic.twitter.com/RJNnuKFqzQ — Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) October 7, 2020

Since returning to the capital, Cruise has delighted fans with his car chases and action scenes filmed in the centre of the capital, as well as some filming in Venice.

For the duration of the filming in Piazza Venezia this morning many buses routes will be moved and there will be two-way traffic on Via del Plebiscito.

For full traffic details see Roma Mobilità website.

Photo credit: Gennaro Leonardi / Shutterstock.com.