Italy steps closer to creating 'Netflix of Italian Culture'

Digital project to be funded with €10 million from Italian culture ministry.

An ambitious project to create what has been hailed as the "Netflix of Italian Culture" has taken further steps to becoming a reality, reports online art newspaper Artribune.

The plan, first announced by culture minister Dario Franceschini during Italy's covid-19 lockdown in the spring, was recently allocated €10 million as part of the nation's so-called Recovery Fund.

Now the ministry is in negotiations with Chili, the Milan-based firm that has been distributing films and television series in Italy via the internet since 2012, reports Artribune.

The plan to provide an online platform giving paid access to Italian culture would see a collaboration between Italy's investment bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and Chili, with the culture ministry acting as director of the project.

The culture ministry states that the initiative has "enormous potential" and that the digital platform could offer access to music, opera, theatre, cinema and virtual museum visits.

Under Franceschini's plan, the Netflix of Italian Culture would allow subscribers to participate virtually, from anywhere in the world, in Italy's greatest art and cultural events, from theatre premieres to concerts and major exhibition visits.

In addition, the platform would become an online resource for Italy's immense artistic heritage, spreading and promoting knowledge of Italian culture around the world.

Image: Angel playing the lute (1521) by Rosso Fiorentino (1494-1540). Uffizi collection, Florence.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72872
Previous article Tom Cruise: Rome's Piazza Venezia closed for Mission Impossible

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy celebrates 10 years of MAXXI with a stamp
Culture

Italy celebrates 10 years of MAXXI with a stamp

Rome opera house turns film set to open its new season
Culture

Rome opera house turns film set to open its new season

Italian Capital of Culture 2022: who are the 10 finalists?
Culture

Italian Capital of Culture 2022: who are the 10 finalists?

Rome unearths remains of Caligula's lavish palace and gardens
Culture

Rome unearths remains of Caligula's lavish palace and gardens

Rome bids final farewell to Gigi Proietti
Culture

Rome bids final farewell to Gigi Proietti

Covid-19: Rome's Colosseum closes to visitors
Culture

Covid-19: Rome's Colosseum closes to visitors

Covid-19: Italy's museums fall silent once again
Culture

Covid-19: Italy's museums fall silent once again

Rome to rename Globe Theatre after Gigi Proietti
Culture

Rome to rename Globe Theatre after Gigi Proietti

Rome pays tribute to Gigi Proietti with balcony applause
Culture

Rome pays tribute to Gigi Proietti with balcony applause

Gigi Proietti dies in Rome
Culture

Gigi Proietti dies in Rome

Rome's Accademia S. Cecilia in the age of covid-19
Culture

Rome's Accademia S. Cecilia in the age of covid-19

Rome opens Temple of Minerva Medica this weekend
Culture

Rome opens Temple of Minerva Medica this weekend

Italy celebrates 300 years of Piranesi
Culture

Italy celebrates 300 years of Piranesi

Rome's Borghese Gallery stays opens late
Culture

Rome's Borghese Gallery stays opens late

How a forgotten Roman palace near the Colosseum could become the new Torlonia Museum
Culture

How a forgotten Roman palace near the Colosseum could become the new Torlonia Museum