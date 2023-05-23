Rome to host grand finale of Giro d'Italia on 28 May

Giro d'Italia to result in street closures in Rome this weekend.

Rome is preparing to host the final stage of this year's Giro d'Italia on Sunday 28 May, leading to traffic diversions and street closures around the city this weekend.

The 106th edition of the cycling world's second-biggest annual stage race after the Tour de France began in Fossacesia in the central Abruzzo region on 6 May.

The race is being held in 21 stages, spanning a total of 3,485 km over three weeks, with the finish line in Italy's capital for the fifth time in the history of the prestigious sporting event.

The 21st and final stage of the race begins on 28 May in Rome's EUR district, making its way to the coast at Lido di Ostia along Via Cristoforo Colombo, before heading into the centre.

The route, which will take in numerous landmarks along the way from Castel S. Angelo to the Baths of Caracalla, will end on Via dei Fori Imperiali against the backdrop of the Colosseum.

The event will result in bus diversions, street closures and parking restrictions in areas along the race route, starting on Saturday 27 May, with full details available on Rome's mobility website.

Previous Rome editions of the Giro d'Italia were held in 1911, 1950, 2009 and - controversially - in 2018 when organisers cut the race short due to potholes and unsuitable cycling conditions, leading to much criticism directed at then mayor Virginia Raggi.

The Giro d'Italia has been held annually since its first edition in 1909, except during the two world wars.

For more details see Rome city website and Giro d'Italia 2023 website. Photo Corriere della Sera.