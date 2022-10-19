Giro d'Italia 2023 to end in Rome

Rome to host final stage of Giro d'Italia for first time since 2018 event was cut short due to poor state of city's roads.

The final stage of the 106th edition of the Giro d'Italia, the cycling world's second-biggest annual stage race after the Tour de France, will conclude in Rome on 28 May 2023.

Cyclists participating in the race - which will cover 3,485 km in 21 stages spread out over three weeks - will pass the finish line against the backdrop of the Colosseum.

The route through the city is still being finalised, with talks underway to keep the finish line in Rome for the next four editions of the race, and perhaps even permanently, reports Corriere della Sera newspaper.

It will be the fifth time that the race ends in Rome, after previous Roman editions in 1911, 1950, 2009 and - controversially - in 2018.

Organisers cut short the prestigious sporting event five years ago due to the potholes and unsuitable cycling conditions of Rome's streets, leading to much criticism directed at then mayor Virginia Raggi.

The race has been held annually since its first edition in 1909, except during the two world wars.

Photo ANSA

