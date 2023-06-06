Rome's best concerts this summer

A quick guide to Rome's summer concerts in 2023.

Rome's live music scene was kickstarted this summer by Bruce Springsteen who played to a capacity crowd in the Circus Maximus on 21 May.

It was the first of multiple open-air concerts by major international pop, rock and jazz acts scheduled in the Italian capital this summer.

Many of the city's most-anticipated concerts during summer 2023 are part of various music festivals including Roma Summer Fest, Rock in Roma and the Caracalla Festival.

Other concerts are organised separately in venues including the Circus Maximus, the Stadio Olimpico and the Ostia Antica archaeological park.

One of the biggest concerts of the summer in Rome will be Guns N' Roses at the Circus Maximus on 8 July, the band's only date in Italy.

The same Roman venue hosts Sanremo-winner Marco Mengoni on 15 July, followed by Imagine Dragons on 5 August, and Max Pezzali who on 2 September will perform alongside Articolo 31, Paola e Chiara, Lazza and Sangiovanni.

The Caracalla Festival - staged by Rome's opera house among the ruins at the Baths of Caracalla - opened at the end of May with a series of concerts by Zucchero, followed by Venditti-De Gregori on 7, 8 and 15 June; Andrea Bocelli on 10 June; Negramaro on 13, 14 and 16 June; and Massimo Ranieri on 24 July.

Rome's Olympic Stadium hosts Gazelle (9 June), followed by double live shows by Vasco Rossi (16-17 June) and Tiziano Ferro (24-25 June), Blanco (4 July) and Ultimo (7,8,10 July).

The Stadio Olimpico also welcomes Depeche Mode (12 July), Ligabue (14 July), Muse (18 July), Måneskin (20-21 July) and the Pinguini Tattici Nucleari (23-24 July).

The Oscar-winning Gladiator actor and musician Russell Crowe is bringing his Indoor Garden Party tour to Rome with a show at Cinecittà on 25 June.

Some of Rome's biggest concerts will be held as part of the annual Roma Summer Fest in the open-air Cavea venue at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, from June until September.

This festival hosts around 50 concerts, with big names including Pet Shop Boys (13 June), Yusuf/Cat Stevens (18 June), Ludovico Einaudi (20-23 June) Bob Dylan (9 July) and Sting (14 July) as well as major Italian acts including Mr. Rain (27 June, 18 July), Gigi D'Alessio (8 July) and Carl Brave (28 July).

A multi-genre programme featuring Italian and international artists is offered by Rock in Roma at the Ippodromo delle Capannelle, from June to August.

The 2023 line-up includes Coma_Cose (27 June), Paky (1 July), Lazza (3 July), Coez (9 July), Salmo (13 July), Arctic Monkeys (16 July), Articolo 31 (19 July) and Rosa Chemical (22 July).

There are also concerts at the ancient Teatro Romano in Ostia Antica, featuring performances by Tony Hadley with Orchestra (25 June), Damien Rice (7 July) and Robert Plant (3 Sept), while Rome's Casa del Jazz offers live music by jazz, blues and soul acts on its outdoor stage as part of the annual Summertime festival.

We will update this guide as new concerts are announced.