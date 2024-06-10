Half a million euro worth of Bulgari jewels stolen in Rome robbery

Thieves broke into Bulgari via a hole in the ground.

Rome police are investigating the theft of half a million euro worth of Bulgari jewels after thieves broke into the luxury jewellery store through a hole in the floor.

The alarm went off just before midnight on Saturday at the shop on Via Condotti, an exclusive shopping street near the Spanish Steps in the city's historic centre.

The robbery, which lasted 11 minutes, involved at least three thieves who escaped with the loot via the same hole before possibly making a getaway through the sewers.

Police are examining surveillance footage from internal cameras on the premises as well as from nearby shops.

Photo: Francesco Cantone / Shutterstock.com.