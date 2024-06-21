Italy football legend Roberto Baggio victim of violent robbery

Robbery took place during Italy-Spain match.

Italian football legend Roberto Baggio and his family were victims of a violent robbery on Thursday night while they were watching the Italy-Spain Euro 2024 match.

An armed gang of at least five people broke into Baggio's family home at Altavilla Vicentina in Italy's northern Veneto region at around 22.00.

Baggio, 57, confronted one of the robbers who hit him in the face with the butt of a gun, causing a deep wound.

The football icon and his family were then locked in a room while the gang ransacked the house, stealing watches, jewellery and cash, before making their getaway after about 40 minutes.

When Baggio realised that they had left, he broke down the door and alerted the police who have opened an investigation into the incident.

Baggio reportedly received stitches for his head injury at a nearby hospital before being interviewed by police in Vicenza.

The incident has sparked outrage in Italy where Baggio is revered two decades after retiring from a glittering sporting career.

Italy's deputy premier Matteo Salvini described the robbery as "shameful", saying that he hoped the criminals are "identified as soon as possible and punished without leniency".

Vergognoso.

Un abbraccio a Roberto Baggio e alla sua famiglia.

Ho massima fiducia nelle forze dell’ordine: spero che questi criminali vengano individuati al più presto e puniti senza indulgenza. pic.twitter.com/XuDxSvAWjB — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) June 21, 2024

Baggio played for Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan, winning two Serie A titles during his football career.

In 1993 Baggio was named FIFA World Player of the Year and was awarded the Ballon d'Or in the same year.

Baggio played for Italy in 56 matches, scoring 27 goals, and together with Alessandro Del Piero is the joint fourth-highest goalscorer for the Italian national team.

He is the only Italian to score in three World Cups.