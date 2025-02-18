14.3 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 18 February 2025
Italy's news in English
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ostia seeks to break away from Rome
News Politics

Ostia seeks to break away from Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Ostia makes a fresh bid for autonomy.

Ostia, the coastal municipality located about 30 km south-west of Rome, could soon become independent of the Italian capital, under proposed new legislation.

The bid for independence, the latest of numerous such attempts by Ostia, was presented as a bill in parliament by the centrist politicians Ettore Rosato and Valentina Grippo.

The move, if successful, would grant autonomy to Rome's Muncipio X borough as of 1 January 2026, news outlet RomaToday reports.

The independence bid argues that Ostia "presents situations that can no longer be managed with the current administrative status" and finds itself in "a condition of strong socio-economic delay”.

The proposal claims that the current regulatory framework does not allow Ostia to be developed to its fullest potential, and that new legislation is required to ensure quicker and more effective administrative management.

The bid also underlines poor connections with Rome, both in terms of road infrastructure and public transport, as well as "the detachment from Roma Capitale from a logistical, administrative and social point of view".

With a population of more than 230,000 people, Ostia has sought to detach itself from Rome and become a municipality of its own several times over the last three decades.

The first attempt dates back to 1989 when a referendum was called, but failed, while a second attempt to call a referendum in 1999 did not reach the required quorum.

A third attempt got underway in 2019 but foundered due to the covid pandemic.

The new bid for independence will have to navigate technical and bureaucratic complexities as well as possible political resistance, both at local and national level.

Smiling H2 - 724x450
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
FiR 320 x 480 H3

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Politics

Placebo singer faces trial for insulting Italy premier Meloni

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Russia slams Third Reich remarks by Italy’s president

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy fails to back ICC after Trump sanctions

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy government defends release of Libyan war crimes suspect

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Donald Trump Junior accused of illegal hunting in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italian judges reject detention of migrants in Albania for third time

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy's President Mattarella marks record 10 years in office

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy's Meloni investigated over release of Libya suspect Almasri

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -