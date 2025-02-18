11 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 18 February 2025
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Pope Francis has pneumonia in both lungs, Vatican says
News Religion

Pope Francis has pneumonia in both lungs, Vatican says

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Vatican says pontiff's situation remains "complex" as doctors diagnose double pneumonia.

Pope Francis has shown the onset of pneumonia in both lungs, and his respiratory infection continues to "present a complex picture," the Vatican said on Tuesday evening.

A chest CT scan that the pontiff underwent on Tuesday "demonstrated the onset of bilateral pneumonia that required further pharmacological therapy," the Vatican said in a statement.

The 88-year-old pope has been suffering from a respiratory infection for more than a week and was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Friday with bronchitis symptoms.

The Vatican said on Monday that the pontiff's respiratory tract infection would require a different course of treatment and a longer hospital stay due to the "complex" clinical situation.

The latest statement on Tuesday described Francis as being in good spirits, noting that he had received the Eucharist earlier that day and had "alternated rest with prayer and reading texts". 

"He is grateful for the closeness he feels at this moment and asks, with a grateful heart, that we continue to pray for him", the Vatican concluded.

The Argentine pontiff, who had part of one lung removed in his 20s, has suffered from a string of medical ailments in recent years and was treated for bronchitis at the Gemelli two years ago.

Photo credit: Fabrizio Maffei / Shutterstock.com.

Smiling H2 - 724x450
6 Nations 25
6 Nations 25
6 Nations 25
Taco 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling H5 - 1400x 360

More like this
Related

Religion

Pope's hospital stay extended due to 'complex' situation

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Cardinal Müller and Church’s Conservative Shift Toward Trump

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

'Spazio Accoglienza' for the Fragile and Disabled opens in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Urbi et Orbi: Christmas blessing from Pope Francis

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Rome Christmas religious services and Masses in English 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Christmas in Italy: Assisi lights up in tribute to Saint Francis

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Rome's most beautiful Christmas cribs and Nativity scenes

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Vatican installs Christmas tree amid controversy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -