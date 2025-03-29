Italy tightens rules for citizenship by descent

Italy limits ius sanguinis rules for claiming citizenship by descent.

Italy's government has tightened its citizenship laws, with a decree effective from midnight on Friday, in an attempt to crack down on "abuse" of the system to claim an Italian passport by descent.

The surprise move, announced by deputy premier and foreign minister Antonio Tajani, will require applicants to have at least one parent or grandparent born in Italy.

The new two-generation rules tighten the previous ius sanguinis (blood right) requirement, a law dating to 1992, which allowed anyone with an Italian ancestor who was alive after 17 March 1861 - when the Kingdom of Italy was created - to seek Italian citizenship.

"Being an Italian citizen is a serious matter, the granting of citizenship is a serious matter" - Tajani told a news conference on Friday evening - "Unfortunately over the years there have been abuses and requests for citizenship that went a bit beyond the true interest in our country”.

Tajani said the citizenship reform was “of great importance because it aims to strengthen the bond between those who want to be an Italian citizen and Italy", adding that the granting of citizenship "cannot be automatic for those who have an ancestor who emigrated centuries ago, without any cultural or linguistic ties to the country.”

The move is part of the broader Ius Italiae citizenship reform project promoted by Tajani, who stressed: “We want real Italians, not just citizens of convenience”.

Over the past decade the number of Italian citizens residing abroad has increased by 40 per cent, from around 4.6 million to 6.4 million, as a result of successful citizenship by descent claims, with more than 60,000 applications pending.

Most live in Argentina and Brazil, where many Italians emigrated between the 19th century and the first half of the 20th century.

The foreign ministry said the reform will not affect those who have submitted a documented application by midnight on 27 March, neither will it have a retroactive effect on those who have already been granted Italian citizenship by descent.

What changes for those applying for Italian citizenship by descent?