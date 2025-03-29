10.6 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 29 March 2025
Italy's news in English
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Taco 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy tightens rules for citizenship by descent
News Rights

Italy tightens rules for citizenship by descent

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italy limits ius sanguinis rules for claiming citizenship by descent.

Italy's government has tightened its citizenship laws, with a decree effective from midnight on Friday, in an attempt to crack down on "abuse" of the system to claim an Italian passport by descent.

The surprise move, announced by deputy premier and foreign minister Antonio Tajani, will require applicants to have at least one parent or grandparent born in Italy.

The new two-generation rules tighten the previous ius sanguinis (blood right) requirement, a law dating to 1992, which allowed anyone with an Italian ancestor who was alive after 17 March 1861 - when the Kingdom of Italy was created - to seek Italian citizenship.

"Being an Italian citizen is a serious matter, the granting of citizenship is a serious matter" - Tajani told a news conference on Friday evening - "Unfortunately over the years there have been abuses and requests for citizenship that went a bit beyond the true interest in our country”.

Tajani said the citizenship reform was “of great importance because it aims to strengthen the bond between those who want to be an Italian citizen and Italy", adding that the granting of citizenship "cannot be automatic for those who have an ancestor who emigrated centuries ago, without any cultural or linguistic ties to the country.”

The move is part of the broader Ius Italiae citizenship reform project promoted by Tajani, who stressed: “We want real Italians, not just citizens of convenience”.

Over the past decade the number of Italian citizens residing abroad has increased by 40 per cent, from around 4.6 million to 6.4 million, as a result of successful citizenship by descent claims, with more than 60,000 applications pending.

Most live in Argentina and Brazil, where many Italians emigrated between the 19th century and the first half of the 20th century.

The foreign ministry said the reform will not affect those who have submitted a documented application by midnight on 27 March, neither will it have a retroactive effect on those who have already been granted Italian citizenship by descent.

What changes for those applying for Italian citizenship by descent?

  • Yes to grandchildren of Italians: Those who have at least one grandparent born in Italy will still be able to apply for citizenship.
  • No to great-grandparents: Applications based on more distant ancestors (such as great-great-grandparents) will no longer be accepted.
  • Stricter controls and increased cost: Verification of documents will be intensified to avoid fraud, and the application fee will rise from €600 to €700.
Marymount - International School Rome
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
AUR Summer 24 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Temple ASAP

More like this
Related

Rights

Italy's citizenship referendum to be held in June

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Rights

Italy court gives green light to citizenship referendum

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Rights

Italy’s domestic violence helpline receives surge of calls

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Rights

Italy passes law to make surrogacy a universal crime

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Rights

Italy steps closer to citizenship referendum

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Rights

Italy to target gangmasters after death of Indian migrant worker

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Rights

Indian farm worker dies in Italy after being left on street with severed arm

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Rights

Italy's Lazio region pulls support from Rome Pride

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -