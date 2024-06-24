25.7 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 24 June 2024
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy to target gangmasters after death of Indian migrant worker
News Rights

Italy to target gangmasters after death of Indian migrant worker

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Outcry in Italy over death of Satnam Singh.

The Italian government is to step up measures to combat gangmasters and the exploitation of migrant workers, the labour minister Marina Calderone said on Saturday.

Pledging to double the number of labour inspections on farms, Calderone said the aim was to "declare war on gangmastering", an illegal practice known as caporalato.

The gangmaster system is rife in the agricultural sector, particularly in the south, with many migrants working up to 14 hours a day in slave-like conditions.

The clampdown follows an outcry over the death of Satnam Singh, a 31-year-old Indian farm worker who died last week after being abandoned by his employers on a road in the Latina area with his mutilated arm.

Singh, who did not have a regular employment contract, was caught in a plastic wrapping machine, towed by a tractor, which severed his right arm and crushed his lower limbs.

Instead of calling for an ambulance or taking him to hospital, the man was loaded into a van and abandoned near his home, while his severed arm was left in a fruit box.

Singh's Italian employer is now under investigation for manslaughter, violation of workplace safety regulations and failure to provide aid.

The horrific death of Singh was widely condemned by trade unions and politicians, including prime minister Giorgia Meloni who described it as an “inhumane act" and stated: "I hope that this barbarity will be punished harshly”.

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella said the gangmaster system must be "totally eliminated", slamming it as "exploitation of the weakest and most defenceless, with illegal and cruel methods and conditions".

Around 5,000 people gathered in Latina on Saturday to demonstrate against the exploitation of migrant farm labourers, many of whom do not possess valid residence papers or contracts.

Following the death of Singh, his widow Soni was granted a special permit to stay, to end her illegal status in Italy.

Another protest is scheduled to take place on Tuesday in the Latina province where trade unions representing farm workers have called a two-hour strike.

Photo: Open

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Smiling H3 - 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Rights

Indian farm worker dies in Italy after being left on street with severed arm

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Rights

Italy faces national general strike on 8 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Rights

Italy's Lazio region pulls support from Rome Pride

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Rights

Rome to host Roma Pride parade on 10 June

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Rights

British residents in Italy can exchange UK driving licences from 30 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Rights Editorials

Iranians in Rome fight for regime change from afar

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Rights

In Italian art museums, women cut their hair in solidarity with Iran protests

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Rights

Women in Italy march to defend abortion rights after Meloni's win

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -