22.2 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 22 April 2025
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Pope Francis funeral to take place on 26 April
News Religion Top stories

Pope Francis funeral to take place on 26 April

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Pope Francis's body to lie in state in St Peter's from Wednesday.

The funeral of Pope Francis who died on Monday aged 88 will take place in St Peter's on Saturday 26 April at 10.00, the Vatican has confirmed.

 

The funeral liturgy is to be presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals.

 

In his will, published by the Vatican, Francis asked that he be buried in a simple underground tomb in the papal basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, or St Mary Major.

 

The funeral will mark the first of nine days of mourning after which the conclave - the process to choose a new pope - will begin on 5 May.

 

Francis's coffin will be taken to St Peter's Basilica at 09.00 on Wednesday where the late pontiff will lie in state for three days.

 

The decisions were taken following a meeting of the College of Cardinals on Tuesday morning, as planning gets underway for the pope's funeral.

 

The administration of the Vatican during the papal interregnum - the period between the death of a pope and the election of a new one - is entrusted to the camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who will also oversee arrangements for the conclave.

 

 
Loyola
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
RCC 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Northlands

More like this
Related

Religion

Cardinals gather in Vatican to select date for funeral of Pope Francis

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Who is Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Vatican Camerlengo?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Vatican announces the cause of Pope Francis' death

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Italy's leaders react to news of Pope Francis death

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion Top stories

Pope Francis: Life and Legacy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

What Happens When a Pope Dies, Traditions and Transition

Manuela Londoño Trujillo Manuela Londoño Trujillo -
Religion Top stories

Pope Francis dies on Easter Monday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Easter 2025: Rome church services in English

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -