22.2 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 22 April 2025
Italy's news in English
Northlands
Northlands
Northlands
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cardinals gather in Vatican to select date for funeral of Pope Francis
News Religion

Cardinals gather in Vatican to select date for funeral of Pope Francis

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

In his will, Pope Francis asked for simple tomb.

The Vatican on Tuesday morning released photographs of Pope Francis laid out in state in the Casa Marta chapel following his death on Monday at the age of 88.

The move comes as the College of Cardinals gathers to select a date for the funeral of the late pontiff who decreed in his will that he be buried in a simple underground tomb in the papal basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, or St Mary Major, in the Esquilino area of Rome.

The funeral, whose date may be announced later on Tuesday, is set to take place this weekend.

In the meantime, the body of Pope Francis is expected to be laid in state in St Peter's Basilica as early as Wednesday.

In his final testament, Francis specified that he wanted to be buried "in the ground, without particular decoration" but with the inscription of his papal name in Latin: Franciscus.

The will expressed the pope's wish to be buried in Rome, not at St Peter's in the Vatican, and revealed that Francis had arranged for an unnamed benefactor to cover the costs of his burial.

In addition the Vatican released a death certificate showing that the pope died following a cerebral stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure.

Photo Vatican Media

RCC - 724x450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
RCI 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Religion Top stories

Pope Francis funeral to take place on 26 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Who is Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Vatican Camerlengo?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Vatican announces the cause of Pope Francis' death

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Italy's leaders react to news of Pope Francis death

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion Top stories

Pope Francis: Life and Legacy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

What Happens When a Pope Dies, Traditions and Transition

Manuela Londoño Trujillo Manuela Londoño Trujillo -
Religion Top stories

Pope Francis dies on Easter Monday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Easter 2025: Rome church services in English

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -