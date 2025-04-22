17.8 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 22 April 2025
Italy's news in English
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Vatican announces the cause of Pope Francis' death
News Religion

Vatican announces the cause of Pope Francis' death

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Vatican releases Pope Francis' death certificate.

Pope Francis died of a cerebral stroke and irreversible cardiovascular arrest, falling into a coma before he died, according to his death certificate released by the Vatican on Monday evening.

The medical report detailing the cause of death of Pope Francis, who died in his Casa Santa Marta residence at 07.35 on 21 April, Easter Monday, was signed by Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli.

The certificate, published about 12 hours after Francis’ death, revealed that the health situation of the 88-year-old pontiff was compounded by acute respiratory failure from double pneumonia, bronchiectasis (permanent enlargement of parts of the airways of the lungs), high blood pressure and Type II diabetes.

The pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, suffered from a series of illnesses during his 12-year papacy, recently battling a life-threatening bout of bilateral pneumonia, for which he spent five weeks at Rome’s Gemelli University Hospital in February and March.

Francis will lie in state in St Peter's Basilica - as early as Wednesday - where mourners will be able to attend to pay their respects for three days.

The College of Cardinals will meet at 09.00 on Tuesday to start planning the papal funeral and make decisions related to church governance during the Vatican's sede vacante, or period without a pope.

Taco 724 x 450
RCI 1920 x 190
RCI 1920 x 190
RCI 1920 x 190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Religion

Who is Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Vatican Camerlengo?

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Italy's leaders react to news of Pope Francis death

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion Top stories

Pope Francis: Life and Legacy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

What Happens When a Pope Dies, Traditions and Transition

Manuela Londoño Trujillo Manuela Londoño Trujillo -
Religion Top stories

Pope Francis dies on Easter Monday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Easter 2025: Rome church services in English

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Easter in Rome: Via Crucis ceremony at Colosseum on Good Friday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Pope Francis to visit Rome jail to mark Holy Thursday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -