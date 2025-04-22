Vatican announces the cause of Pope Francis' death

Vatican releases Pope Francis' death certificate.

Pope Francis died of a cerebral stroke and irreversible cardiovascular arrest, falling into a coma before he died, according to his death certificate released by the Vatican on Monday evening.

The medical report detailing the cause of death of Pope Francis, who died in his Casa Santa Marta residence at 07.35 on 21 April, Easter Monday, was signed by Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli.

The certificate, published about 12 hours after Francis’ death, revealed that the health situation of the 88-year-old pontiff was compounded by acute respiratory failure from double pneumonia, bronchiectasis (permanent enlargement of parts of the airways of the lungs), high blood pressure and Type II diabetes.

The pope, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, suffered from a series of illnesses during his 12-year papacy, recently battling a life-threatening bout of bilateral pneumonia, for which he spent five weeks at Rome’s Gemelli University Hospital in February and March.

Francis will lie in state in St Peter's Basilica - as early as Wednesday - where mourners will be able to attend to pay their respects for three days.

The College of Cardinals will meet at 09.00 on Tuesday to start planning the papal funeral and make decisions related to church governance during the Vatican's sede vacante, or period without a pope.