Italy's leaders react to news of Pope Francis death

Pope Francis died at Vatican aged 88.

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella led tributes to Pope Francis who died at the Vatican on 21 April, Easter Monday, at the age of 88.

"The death of Pope Francis arouses pain and emotion among Italians and throughout the world" - Mattarella said in a statement - "His teaching has recalled the evangelical message, solidarity among men, the duty of closeness to the weakest, international cooperation, peace in humanity."

Prime minister Giorgia Meloni also paid tribute to Francis, writing on X: "This news saddens us deeply, because a great man and a great pastor has left us", adding: "I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his advice and his teachings, which never failed even in moments of trial and suffering."

Italian deputy premier Antonio Tajani recalled Pope Francis as "a friend of Italy", while Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri remembered the city's bishop for "his tireless commitment to peace", hailing him as "an extraordinary man, a humble and courageous pastor who knew how to speak to everyone's heart."

As a mark of respect for Pope Francis, all Serie A football matches scheduled in Italy on Monday were postponed.

Rome also cancelled all public celebrations for the city's 2,788th birthday.

