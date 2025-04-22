17.8 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 22 April 2025
Italy's news in English
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Loyola
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Who is Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Vatican Camerlengo?
News Religion

Who is Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Vatican Camerlengo?

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Cardinal Farrell is acting head of the Vatican until a new pontiff is elected.

Who is running the Vatican after the death of Pope Francis and what is the role of a camerlengo?

These are questions that many people began asking after Pope Francis died on 21 April, Easter Monday, at the age of 88.

Following the death or resignation of a pope, the overseeing and day-to-day management of the Vatican during the papal interregnum - the period between the death of one pope and the election of another - is entrusted to the camerlengo, or chamberlain.

This role is currently performed by 77-year-old Cardinal Kevin Farrell who announced the news of Francis' death and who will be acting head of the Vatican until a new pontiff is elected.

Originally from Dublin in Ireland, Farrell became a naturalised American citizen after spending three decades ministering in the US, culminating in his installation as bishop of Dallas in 2007.

Farrell rose to the rank of cardinal in 2016 when Pope Francis appointed him to head the Vatican's new department responsible for the pastoral care of families.

In the years since then, Francis promoted Farrell to a number of key appointments in the Holy See including overseeing Vatican finances and heading the Vatican's court of cassation.

As camerlengo, Farrell presided over the certification of Francis's death and the sealing of the pope's apartment on Monday.

Farrell is expected to lead a procession moving the pope's body from the Santa Marta chapel to St Peter's Basilica in a ceremony that could take place as early as Wednesday morning.

Farrell will also be tasked with making funeral preparations and arrangements for the conclave, the process through which the next pontiff will be selected.

A death certificate published by the Vatican on Monday evening revealed that Pope Francis died of a cerebral stroke and irreversible cardiovascular arrest, falling into a coma before he died.

The College of Cardinals will begin meetings on Tuesday to plan the papal funeral and make decisions related to church governance during the Vatican's sede vacante, or period without a pope.

Photo credit: Simon Roughneen / Shutterstock.com.

RCI 724 x 450
Loyola
Loyola
Loyola
Taco 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Loyola

More like this
Related

Religion

Vatican announces the cause of Pope Francis' death

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Italy's leaders react to news of Pope Francis death

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion Top stories

Pope Francis: Life and Legacy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

What Happens When a Pope Dies, Traditions and Transition

Manuela Londoño Trujillo Manuela Londoño Trujillo -
Religion Top stories

Pope Francis dies on Easter Monday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Easter 2025: Rome church services in English

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Easter in Rome: Via Crucis ceremony at Colosseum on Good Friday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Religion

Pope Francis to visit Rome jail to mark Holy Thursday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -