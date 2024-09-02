AUR seeking Assistant Professor, Communication and Digital Media Program

The American University of Rome invites applications for a full-time, tenure-track position at the rank of Assistant Professor in the program of Communication and Digital Media, beginning Fall 2025.

AUR’s well-established program currently offers a BA in Communication and Digital Media, along with minors. The person appointed will contribute to the further growth of the program by working closely with the program director to update the curriculum, teach and mentor students, and raise the program’s academic profile through an active program of scholarship and research or creative output.

The deadline for applications is December 1, 2024.

Requirements:

Ph.D. in Communication, Media Studies, or a closely related field

Record of scholarly output

Experience teaching at the undergraduate level in an American university context

A strong commitment to teaching at the undergraduate level in a small-class environment with active learning techniques

Ability to contribute courses at the introductory level, core courses in our major, and electives in area of expertise

Ability to mentor students

Knowledge of course instructional technologies and online course management systems such as Canvas

Excellent oral and written English

Desirable Characteristics:

Expertise in the areas of global media, intercultural communication, and grassroots media practices

Experience with active and experiential learning

Responsibilities:

Teach undergraduate courses in communication and digital media at all levels

Carry a nominal course load of six courses (18 credits) per year

Engage in service to the department and the university, for example, by contributing to program development and serving on committees

Advise and mentor students

Collaborate with faculty and students on initiatives that enhance the academic and cultural environment of the university

Develop and sustain an active research agenda that leads to publications in high-impact scholarly journals

The successful candidate will:

Collaborate with the program director in the development of an innovative, state-of-the-art program and curriculum (e.g., cooperate in joint degree programs with other departments, creation of new courses, field trips)

Attract resources (e.g., visiting professors, partnerships with companies, fundraising)

Engage in networking activity in Rome, Italy, and Europe

Organize and promote the program and its activities in coordination with the program director (e.g., admissions events, seminars, conferences, and end-of-semester exhibitions, and occasional shows)

Application & Procedure

Applicants should submit in PDF format to applications@aur.edu: a letter of application responding to the responsibilities and desired characteristics above, and detailing their teaching and scholarly/creative experience; an up-to-date CV; and the names of three references to be contacted should the candidate proceed to the interview stage. Include “HR 9_24 CDM ” and the candidate's full name in the subject field.

First-round candidates will be interviewed remotely. Shortlisted candidates will be invited to interview in Rome.

Employment details

LEVEL: Assistant Professor

START DATE: August 2025

APPLICATION CLOSING DATE: 1 December 2024

SALARY: Competitive with local market

The American University of Rome is an equal-opportunity employer, committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive academic environment. We strongly encourage applications from individuals who are traditionally underrepresented in higher education. Candidates of all genders are welcome to apply.