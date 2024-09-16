Head of Communications and Marketing

St Georgeʼs British International School is seeking an experienced Head of Communications and Marketing to lead on improving the parent experience around communications from and with the school, as well as to continue to showcase St Georgeʼs as a world class school to both the local and international community.

The Role

The Head of Communications and Marketing will be a dynamic and highly motivated individual responsible for driving the communications and marketing strategy across all areas of the school. Branding and positioning of the school within the Italian school market will be a key focus moving forward. A newly created position, the Head of Communications and Marketing will be a member of the Joint Leadership Team, reflecting the importance of the position within the St Georgeʼs community.

This role would suit a person with the passion and drive to make the communications from and marketing of St Georgeʼs the very best in the region. The role holder will require an impeccable standard of English and a meticulous eye for detail to ensure our communications are of the highestquality. Atthesametimetherolerequiresacandidatewhoisuptodatewiththelatest approaches to marketing communications within an educational setting.

Key Responsibilities Management and Strategy