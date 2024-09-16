St Georgeʼs British International School is seeking an experienced Head of Communications and Marketing
Head of Communications and Marketing
St Georgeʼs British International School is seeking an experienced Head of Communications and Marketing to lead on improving the parent experience around communications from and with the school, as well as to continue to showcase St Georgeʼs as a world class school to both the local and international community.
The Role
The Head of Communications and Marketing will be a dynamic and highly motivated individual responsible for driving the communications and marketing strategy across all areas of the school. Branding and positioning of the school within the Italian school market will be a key focus moving forward. A newly created position, the Head of Communications and Marketing will be a member of the Joint Leadership Team, reflecting the importance of the position within the St Georgeʼs community.
This role would suit a person with the passion and drive to make the communications from and marketing of St Georgeʼs the very best in the region. The role holder will require an impeccable standard of English and a meticulous eye for detail to ensure our communications are of the highestquality. Atthesametimetherolerequiresacandidatewhoisuptodatewiththelatest approaches to marketing communications within an educational setting.
Key Responsibilities Management and Strategy
To provide innovative leadership in creating a marketing and brand strategy to help position St Georgeʼs as a top International School in Europe
To lead the Communications and Marketing team to ensure a cohesive and collaborative approach to internal and external communications and to marketing
To foster collaboration with other departments, in particular the Senior School, Junior Schools, Infant School, Admissions and Operational Teams to create streamlined communications within school and with parents
To understand and keep up to date with industry best practices and emerging strategies that will keep communications and marketing up to date and ensure the school maintains a competitive edge
As a member of the Leadership Team, to work alongside other senior leaders to contribute to and shape the whole school strategic plan Communications
To review and monitor the effectiveness of existing internal communication processes and practices and work closely with the secretarial team to develop and shape an ongoing and effective internal communications strategy
To liaise closely with the Data and Systems Officer to integrate and improve the school data and communication platforms with a focus on the parent experience
To develop and improve school communication systems to ensure the timely and effective communication of important messages to the community via the schoolʼs channels
To oversee a consistent and clear communication of the St Georgeʼs identity, brand and values
To ensure all communication processes to staff and from staff promote the school in the most positive way
To manage timely communications around events, community notices, newsletters, staff communications and all areas of internal and external communication from the school Marketing
To lead the development and execution of an external marketing strategy to enhance St Georgeʼs international reputation as a world class school;
To effectively lead and manage the Marketing, Website and Social Media team by communicating a shared vision of how to promote the school
To oversee the ongoing development of the schoolʼs website and portals including brand, design, content, layout, functionality and search engine optimisation and measurement
To review and oversee the development and maintenance of a range of digital and print marketing material
To lead the advertising strategy to reinforce the schoolʼs brand and to optimise its exposure within target publications
To lead the schoolʼs digital and social media strategy ensuring a global presence across relevant social networking platforms including but not limited to Instagram, Facebook and Linkedin
To ensure consistency and control of branding and the development of St Georgeʼs merchandise for brand exposure in collaboration with the Development Officer
Qualifications and Skills
The successful candidate will:
Hold a Bachelorʼs degree in Business, Marketing or a related field (required)
Hold an MBA (desirable)
Speak English to native level (required)
Have a minimum of five yearsʼ experience of managing brands, developing creative and innovative marketing strategies
Have prior experience in a school environment (advantageous)
Have experience of school to home communications platforms such as MySchoolPortal and SOCS (advantageous)
Have proficiency in current marketing trends that incorporates ROI and metric-driven models
Possess strong leadership skills and an ability to inspire, leading to a unified direction with a common vision
Be a strategic thinker with the passion for tactical and detailed marketing execution
Have effective analytical skills to properly evaluate market trends
Have excellent relationship building and people management skills in order to effectively lead the Communications and Marketing team and build relationships with members of the St Georgeʼs school community
Be an advanced user of social media for professional purposes
Have experience and skills in Graphic design and web editing.
How to Apply
Reference Number 240901
Application Deadline Monday 30 September, 4.00pm CEST
Start Date November 2024, or as soon as possible thereaer Full-time
Availability (full-time/part-time) Contract One year with possibility of extension
We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date. Early application is strongly encouraged. Please complete the Application form available at www.stgeorge.school.it/employment. Please submit your completed application via email to jobs@stgeorge.school.it, inserting the job reference number in the subject line of the email.
Within the application form, please include a statement outlining your strengths and stating why you wish to be considered for the role. Shortlisted candidates will have references taken up prior to interview.
Conditional Offer of Appointment
Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following:
Verification of identity, qualifications and professional status
A safeguarding check
Receipt of at least three satisfactory references (one of which should be from your current or most recent Principal, Head of School or line manager)
Verification of medical fitness (completion of a medical declaration)
Social media screening
Non-EU applicants will be required to produce their university transcript with courses taken and final grade of their first Degree
Remuneration
Package details will be available to shortlisted candidates upon request.
Equal Opportunities
St George's is an equal opportunities employer and is fully committed to a policy of treating all its employees and job applicants equally. Discrimination will not be made on the grounds of age, race, religion, disability, marital status, gender, re-assigned gender, sexual orientation, pregnancy or other basis.
