Have fun with me learning English or Italian, finishing your summer homework or just playing
Hello, I'm a 21 year old girl, born and raised in Rome with an American mom so I speak fluently both Italian and English and have double citizenship.
I just finished my first year at the Design Academy in Eindhoven, Holland, and will be returning to Rome for the months of July and August.
I love being in contact with people, I'm still very in touch with my "child side" and love spending time with kids and have been tutoring in English for the past few years.
I offer babysitting/conversation/tutoring/helping with homework in either English or Italian for any age range.
Lessons on grammar, writing, reading, conversation
Areas of: Monteverde, Trastevere, Testaccio, Centro Storico.
