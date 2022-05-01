Have fun with me learning English or Italian, finishing your summer homework or just playing

Hello, I'm a 21 year old girl, born and raised in Rome with an American mom so I speak fluently both Italian and English and have double citizenship.

I just finished my first year at the Design Academy in Eindhoven, Holland, and will be returning to Rome for the months of July and August.

I love being in contact with people, I'm still very in touch with my "child side" and love spending time with kids and have been tutoring in English for the past few years.

I offer babysitting/conversation/tutoring/helping with homework in either English or Italian for any age range.

Lessons on grammar, writing, reading, conversation

Areas of: Monteverde, Trastevere, Testaccio, Centro Storico.

General Info

Price info tbd

RELATED ARTICLES

Adult Classical Ballet in English
Lessons

Adult Classical Ballet in English

English Tutor - Inglese Tutor
Lessons

English Tutor - Inglese Tutor

Childrens Ballet Class in English!
Lessons

Childrens Ballet Class in English!

Qualified mother-tongue Italian Teacher
Lessons

Qualified mother-tongue Italian Teacher

Read italian writer and learn italian language
Lessons

Read italian writer and learn italian language

Mothertongue English teacher
Lessons

Mothertongue English teacher

Looking for Math students
Lessons

Looking for Math students

Mother tongue English Teacher
Lessons

Mother tongue English Teacher

The Spiritual Awakening Program (One-to-One)
Lessons

The Spiritual Awakening Program (One-to-One)

Tai chi classes available
Lessons

Tai chi classes available

BEGINNER Italian language course
Lessons

BEGINNER Italian language course

Music/flauto traverso English speaking teacher
Lessons

Music/flauto traverso English speaking teacher

IB Physics SL/HL Tutor
Lessons

IB Physics SL/HL Tutor

Business English Lessons Online
Lessons

Business English Lessons Online

Guitar lessons with Berklee College of Music in Boston graduate
Lessons

Guitar lessons with Berklee College of Music in Boston graduate