Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Ischia landslide: 13 missing on Italian island

By: Wanted in Rome

Ischia mayor urges people on the island to stay indoors.

At least 13 people including a newborn baby were missing on the Italian island of Ischia after a landslide engulfed buildings at dawn on Saturday morning, ANSA news agency reports.

Rescuers are searching for the missing people in Casamicciola Terme, according to police, after a night of torrential rain.

The landslide occurred at about 05.00, causing the collapse of at least 10 buildings and dragging cars out to sea in a torrent of mud, rocks and debris.

The mayor of Ischia, Giuseppe Ferandino, has urged people to stay indoors as rescue efforts continue.

