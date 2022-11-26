11.2 C
News History

Colosseum sewers reveal hidden secrets

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

New insights into snacking habits in ancient Rome.

A year-long study of the sewerage system under the Colosseum has cast new light on the snacking habits of Roman spectators watching the games in the ancient arena.

Specialist architects and archaeologists used wire-guided robots to explore 70 metres of drains where they unearthed pips and stones from snacks including olives, grapes, figs, walnuts, melons and cherries.

Researchers also found the bones of bears, lions, jaguars and even dachshund dogs, probably forced into fights or hunting games to entertain the crowds.

Other discoveries include 52 bronze coins from the late Roman period, as well as a silver coin issued in 170-171 AD to commemorate 10 years of rule of the emperor Marcus Aurelius, along with dice, a bone hair pin and shoe studs.

In addition to offering researchers new insights into the complexities of ancient hydraulic systems, the discoveries provide a greater understanding of the "experience and habits of those who came to this place during the long days dedicated to the performances", Alfonsina Russo, director of the Colosseum Archaeological Park, said in a statement.

Photos Parco archeologico del Colosseo

