15.8 C
Rome (IT)
Sun, 27 November 2022
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ischia landslide: Italy declares state of emergency on island
News English news in Italy

Ischia landslide: Italy declares state of emergency on island

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

At least one dead and 11 missing after landslide.

The Italian government on Sunday declared a state of emergency on the island of Ischia after a deadly landslide hit the town of Casamicciola Terme at dawn on Saturday following a night of heavy rain.

The government of premier Giorgia Meloni has sanctioned €2 million in initial emergency funding to tackle the disaster which has led to one confirmed death - an Italian woman aged 31 - with 11 people missing, four injured and 167 people displaced.

There are some 15 homes hit by the landslide, reports news agency ANSA, while those missing are believed to be members of two families, with at least two children.

Meloni praised the rescue efforts which continue around the clock in Casamicciola after the landslide engulfed whole buildings and swept cars into the sea in a torrent of mud, rocks and debris.

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella also expressed his gratitude to the work being carried out by rescuers.

There was initial confusion over the death toll on Saturday after deputy premier and infrastructure minister Matteo Salvini told reporters at the launch of Milan's new M4 subway that eight people were confirmed dead in the landslide.

However this was swiftly denied by the prefect of Naples, Claudio Palomba, and interior minister Matteo Piantedosi, who both stressed that there were at no confirmed deaths at the time.

Photo Fanpage

 

General Info

Address 80074 Casamicciola Terme, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy

View on Map

Ischia landslide: Italy declares state of emergency on island

80074 Casamicciola Terme, Metropolitan City of Naples, Italy

Marymount - International School Rome
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Ischia landslide: 13 missing on Italian island

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome taxi driver hero saves tourist's life with defibrillator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy lights up Palazzo Chigi in red to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
General

Italy lights up the world's largest Christmas tree

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome shuts parks and Ostia schools on Tuesday 22 November

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome to establish Science Museum

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Anti-Semitic message sprayed on Trieste Synagogue

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Central Italy rocked by 5.7 magnitude earthquake

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -