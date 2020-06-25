Rafael Silveira at Dorothy Circus Gallery in Rome
The Dorothy Circus Gallery reopens after lockdown with Metaforamorfoses, an exhibition by the Brazilian artist Rafael Silveira, from 25 June until 25 July.The show will feature 12 oil paintings which, with a rich symbology and joyful colours typical of South American culture, invite us to become resilient and discover the new opportunities that come with change.
In line with Italy's social distancing measures the exhibition will be open by appointment only.
