Rafael Silveira at Dorothy Circus Gallery in Rome

The Dorothy Circus Gallery reopens after lockdown with Metaforamorfoses, an exhibition by the Brazilian artist Rafael Silveira, from 25 June until 25 July.

The show will feature 12 oil paintings which, with a rich symbology and joyful colours typical of South American culture, invite us to become resilient and discover the new opportunities that come with change.

In line with Italy's social distancing measures the exhibition will be open by appointment only.

For full details see gallery website.

General Info

Address Via dei Pettinari, 76, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
Website https://www.dorothycircusgallery.it/

View on Map

Rafael Silveira at Dorothy Circus Gallery in Rome

Via dei Pettinari, 76, 00186 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71003
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

Banksy exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Banksy exhibition in Rome

World Press Photo Exhibition 2020 in Rome
Exhibitions

World Press Photo Exhibition 2020 in Rome

Rome celebrates paintings of de Pisis
Exhibitions

Rome celebrates paintings of de Pisis

Caravaggio summer exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Caravaggio summer exhibition in Rome

Rosso20sette celebrates 15 years in Rome
Exhibitions

Rosso20sette celebrates 15 years in Rome

Sergio Leone exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Sergio Leone exhibition in Rome

Jim Dine exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Jim Dine exhibition in Rome

Antonio Canova exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Antonio Canova exhibition in Rome

Elliott Erwitt: Icons exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Elliott Erwitt: Icons exhibition in Rome

Pietro Ruffo at Galleria Lorcan O'Neill in Rome
Exhibitions

Pietro Ruffo at Galleria Lorcan O'Neill in Rome

Ara Güler exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Ara Güler exhibition in Rome

Roberta Sanges exhibition at Temple University Rome
Exhibitions

Roberta Sanges exhibition at Temple University Rome

Gabriele Basilico cityscape exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Gabriele Basilico cityscape exhibition in Rome

Carlo Levi exhibition in Rome
Exhibitions

Carlo Levi exhibition in Rome

Andrey Remnev at Dorothy Circus Gallery Rome
Exhibitions

Andrey Remnev at Dorothy Circus Gallery Rome