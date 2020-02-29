What to do in Rome in March 2020

Spring is well and truly in the air as Rome welcomes a March full of interesting social and cultural events in the Eternal City. Here are our tips for things to do in March 2020, one for each day of the month.

1 March. Pay a visit to Palazzo Massimo alle Terme, one of the world's finest museums.
2 March. Head to Campo Felice for a fun day of spring skiing and sledding.
3 March. Be inspired walking through MAXXI’s exhibit On The Spiritual Matter of Art.
Parco Scuola del Traffico
4 March. Take your kids to Parco Scuola Del Traffico where they can drive mini cars.
5 March. See Elliot Erwitt's powerful photographs at WeGil in Trastevere.
6 March. Go underground at Piazza Navona to visit the ancient Stadium of Domitian.
7 March. Admire more than 100 works by Renaissance master Raphael at Scuderie del Quirinale.
Celebrating Raphael in Rome
8 March. Celebrate International Women’s Day by giving mimosa to the woman in your life.
9 March. Try a new recipe with the seasonal Romanesco broccoli from your local market.
10 March. Stop by the International Careers Festival, a networking event for brilliant young minds.
11 March. Book a table at La Tavernaccia and try its misto affettati of cured meats and cheeses.
Sergio Leone show at Ara Pacis. Photo Artribune.
12 March. Dive into the Spaghetti Western world of director Sergio Leone at the Ara Pacis.
13 March. Palazzo Massimo alle Colonne opens to the public just once a year – today.
14 March. Catch the Six Nations rugby match between Italy and England at the Stadio Olimpico.
Six Nations rugby in Rome. Photo RugbyNews
15 March. For a salty and savoury brunch try Il Pranzo Contadino at Proloco Trastevere.
16 March. Celebrate actor Alberto Sordi on his centenary by visiting the exhibition at his home.
17 March. Scholar’s Lounge offers five live bands and rivers of Guinness on St Patrick’s Day.
St Patrick's Day in Rome
18 March. Palazzo Altemps presents an African and electronic music show titled Black Noise 2084.
19 March. Celebrate Father's Day with bigne di S. Giuseppe from pastry shop Nero Vaniglia.
20 March. Admire the cherry blossoms around the lake in the EUR quarter of Rome.
Spring cherry blossom in EUR
21 March. Be among the first to see the Banksy exhibition at Chiostro del Bramante.
22 March. Enjoy the Baby Sound interactive concert at Auditorium Parco della Musica for ages 0-2.
23 March. Visit the church of St Peter in Chains to see Michelangelo's magnificent Moses.
24 March. Celebrate spring with lunch and a walk along the beach at S. Severa.
S. Severa beach
25 March. Don’t miss Ai Wei Wei’s opera debut with Turandot at Teatro dell’Opera di Roma.
26 March. Spend the afternoon touring the street art of Rome’s Quadraro district.
27 March. Celebrate Raphael's big year by admiring his frescoes at Villa Farnesina.
Villa Farnesina
28 March. See British pop idol James Blunt perform at the Palazzo dello Sport.
29 March. Explore the interactive exhibit dedicated to Frida Kahlo at Spazio Tirso before it closes.
30 March. The Vatican Museums open for free this morning, from 09.00 until 12.30.

Day trip to Bomarzo
31 March. Make a day trip to the Park of Monsters at Bomarzo north of Rome.
