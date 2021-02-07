Bomarzo: Park of Monsters near Rome

A 16th-century park of monsters in Bomarzo makes a fascinating day trip from Rome.

The north Lazio town of Bomarzo

This wooded “park of monsters”, also called Bosco Sacro or the Sacred Wood, was commissioned by the grief-stricken Pier Francesco Orsini, Duke of Bomarzo, to help him cope with the death of his wife Giulia.

Pegasus at Parco dei Mostri in Bomarzo. Photo Teleambiente.

The park features grotesque mythological sculptures and fountains - attributed to sculptor Simone Moschino - including the much-photographed Orcus (cover picture), the winged horse Pegasus, and the Sleeping Nymph.

This magical park was designed to astound visitors, rather than please them, and some of its more bizarre sculptures include a fearsome dragon, a fight between good and evil giants, a turtle with a winged woman on its shell, a pair of sphinxes, and the Leaning House.

Dragon at Parco dei Mostri. Photo Civitavecchia Port Mobility.

The park became overgrown and neglected between the 19th- and mid-20th centuries until its current owners, the Bettini family, carried out an extensive renovation programme in the 1970s.

Located 68 km north of Rome, in the province of Viterbo, Bomarzo makes a pleasant day trip from the capital. The park is usually open throughout the year and follows these opening times: 08.30-19.00 (1 April - 31 Oct) and 08.30-dusk (1 Nov-31 March).

The origins of this charming town in north Lazio date back to the Etruscan era however Bomarzo is known primarily for its wondrous, a 16th-century park designed by Renaissance architect Pirro Ligorio.

However due to the covid-19 crisis the park has only recently reopened (1 February 2021) after an extended closure and currently follows this timetable: Monday to Friday 09.00-17.00.

Tickets cost €11 for adults and children and €8 for children aged four to 13. Entry is free for children under four. For full visiting details see park website

How to get to Bomarzo