Bomarzo: Park of Monsters near Rome

A 16th-century park of monsters in Bomarzo makes a fascinating day trip from Rome.

The origins of this charming town in north Lazio date back to the Etruscan era however Bomarzo is known primarily for its wondrous Parco dei Mostri, a 16th-century park designed by Renaissance architect Pirro Ligorio.
The north Lazio town of Bomarzo
This wooded “park of monsters”, also called Bosco Sacro or the Sacred Wood, was commissioned by the grief-stricken Pier Francesco Orsini, Duke of Bomarzo, to help him cope with the death of his wife Giulia.
Pegasus at Parco dei Mostri in Bomarzo. Photo Teleambiente.
The park features grotesque mythological sculptures and fountains - attributed to sculptor Simone Moschino - including the much-photographed Orcus (cover picture), the winged horse Pegasus, and the Sleeping Nymph.
This magical park was designed to astound visitors, rather than please them, and some of its more bizarre sculptures include a fearsome dragon, a fight between good and evil giants, a turtle with a winged woman on its shell, a pair of sphinxes, and the Leaning House.
Dragon at Parco dei Mostri. Photo Civitavecchia Port Mobility.
The park became overgrown and neglected between the 19th- and mid-20th centuries until its current owners, the Bettini family, carried out an extensive renovation programme in the 1970s.
Located 68 km north of Rome, in the province of Viterbo, Bomarzo makes a pleasant day trip from the capital. The park is usually open throughout the year and follows these opening times: 08.30-19.00 (1 April - 31 Oct) and 08.30-dusk (1 Nov-31 March).

However due to the covid-19 crisis the park has only recently reopened (1 February 2021) after an extended closure and currently follows this timetable: Monday to Friday 09.00-17.00.
Tickets cost €11 for adults and children and €8 for children aged four to 13. Entry is free for children under four. For full visiting details see park website.

How to get to Bomarzo  

Train: Trains from Roma Termini to Attigliano-Bomarzo station take around 55 minutes. Trains from Rome also reach nearby Orte and Viterbo, with Cotral buses to Bomarzo operating from both towns.
Car: 93 km north from Rome to Bomarzo via A1 / E35. The drive takes about 1.5 hours.

General Info

Address Località Giardino, 01020 Bomarzo VT, Italy
Website http://www.bomarzo.net/

View on Map

Bomarzo: Park of Monsters near Rome

Località Giardino, 01020 Bomarzo VT, Italy
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73680
