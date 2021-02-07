Rome reopens access to the Trevi Fountain

Rome removes makeshift barriers around the Trevi Fountain.

Rome has reopened access to the Trevi Fountain, allowing visitors to descend the steps to the basin of the fountain for the first time in months.

City police removed the much-maligned barriers - held together with tape and rubbish bins - that had fenced off access to the Baroque monument.

The makeshift barriers were part of measures to deter crowds due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Trevi Fountain barriers. Photo RomaToday.

However police continue to maintain a constant presence, to prevent crowds, and visitors will be asked to move along if they stay too long in the one place.

Due to the covid-19 crisis and the almost complete lack of foreign tourists, these days the Trevi Fountain only receives a handful of visitors compared to the hordes that visited up until this time last year.

Cover photo: Corriere della Sera

How it was How it’s going pic.twitter.com/AG6ZpVf0Ye— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) January 23, 2021