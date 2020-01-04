Rome celebrates 100 years of Alberto Sordi

Centenary exhibition to be held at Sordi's villa in Rome.

Rome will host an exhibition dedicated to the life and career of the much-loved Roman actor Alberto Sordi (1920-2003) at his former residence near the Baths of Caracalla.

The multimedia show will be held from March to June 2020 in various rooms of Sordi's private villa, which has never been open to the public before.

The free exhibition is also expected to highlight the private side to Sordi who is best remembered for his roles in films such as Un americano a Roma, Il Marchese del Grillo, Il Vigile, and I Vitelloni.

Alberto Sordi (1920-2003)

In addition to being an actor, Sordi was a singer, voice actor, director and screenwriter. During his 60-year career, he played mainly comic roles, enlivened by his trademark Roman accent.

When Sordi died in 2003, there was a massive outpouring of grief in his native city, with more than 250,000 people attending his funeral.

Rome subsequently renamed the prestigious Galleria Colonna, on Via del Corso, in honour of one of its favourite sons.