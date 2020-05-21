Italy to reopen all airports from 3 June

Italian airports to reopen to domestic and international flights.

All Italian airports will start reopening again from 3 June, with flights permitted between regions as well as to and from foreign destinations, announced Italy's transport minister Paola De Micheli on 20 May.

The confirmation from the transport minister comes several days after Italy approved a decree allowing unrestricted travel to and from EU countries from 3 June, without any mandatory quarantine period.

Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio has said that Italy is "ready and prepared" to welcome back European tourists from 3 June, promising a "safe and concrete tourism plan."

Italy's premier Giuseppe Conte has repeatedly stated that "Italians will go on holiday this summer" as the government allocates €4 billion to the ailing tourist sector as part of €55 billion stimulus package to tackle the economic fallout from the covid-19 emergency.

Italian flag carrier Alitalia has also announced that it will be resuming its direct flights between Rome and New York, as well as flights to Spain and between Italian regions, on 2 June.

