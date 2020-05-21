Lazio beaches back in business from 29 May

Rome residents can sunbathe and swim at beaches in Lazio from 29 May.

ROME. Sunbathing and swimming will be permitted at beaches throughout the Lazio Region from 29 May, following an order signed by regional president Nicola Zingaretti.

Beaches are already open for walks since 18 May but under the new legislation the "stabilimenti" - the private clubs offering sun loungers and dining areas - will be back in business.

free beaches and gives the green light to tourism and recreational activities at The order also allows bathing onand gives the green light to tourism and recreational activities at lakes , tourist villages and campsites from 29 May.

Naturally a trip to the beach will be very different this year, due to regulations to contain the spread of covid-19, with new safety rules involving precautions such as social distancing.

The order provides for the immediate reopening of "non-hotel accommodation facilities" including guest houses, B&B, holiday homes and hostels, as well as allowing "hiking in nature and in the open air" so long asmembers of hiking groups maintain interpersonal distance of two metres between each other.

From 25 May gyms and swimming pools can reopen, with the Lazio Region allowing the administration of food and drinks within sports centres.