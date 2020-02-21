How to celebrate St Patrick's Day in Rome

Rome's Irish community and friends of Ireland celebrate St Patrick's Day in Italy.

St Patrick’s Day 2020 falls on Tuesday 17 March.

One of the main events in celebration of Ireland's national day - the St Patrick’s Day Gala Dinner – will take place on Saturday 14 March.

Hosted by the Irish Club of Rome, the event will be held at L’Archeologia restaurant on Via Appia Antica. Tickets cost €60 and can be reserved by emailing irishclubofrome@gmail.com.

The day is marked officially on 17 March at 10.00 with a Mass for Lá Fhéile Pádraig, which this year will be celebrated at St Isidore's Church, followed by a reception afterwards in the cloister.

The Mass is always well-attended by the city’s Irish community and friends of Ireland, who unite in a nostalgic rendition of Hail Glorious, St Patrick.

Villa Spada lights up for St Patrick's Day. Photo courtesy Embassy of Ireland to Italy.

Later that evening Trajan's Column will be bathed in green lights as part of Tourism Ireland's international Global Greening initiative, now in its 11th year.

Rome-based traditional Irish music band The Shire will be playing numerous trad sessions around the city including at the Nag's Head, near Piazza Venezia, at 22.00 on St Patrick's night.

If you plan to raise a toast to Ireland with a pint of Guinness, some of the pubs most favoured by Rome’s Irish residents include the Druid’s Den, the Fiddler’s Elbow, Finnegan’s and Scholars Lounge, the last of which has five bands performing live throughout St Patrick's Day, from the morning until the wee hours.
