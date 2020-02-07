Rome's Palazzo Massimo alle Colonne opens once a year

Renaissance palace in Rome open each 16 March from 07.00-13.00.

Palazzo Massimo alle Colonne, a Renaissance palace fronting onto Rome's Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, opens to the public each year on 16 March, for one day only, from 07.00-13.00.

The one-day opening relates to the death, on 16 March 1583, of the 14-year-old Paolo Massimo, who was brought back to life briefly by S. Filippo Neri in the chapel which was created inside the boy's bedroom.

Built for the old Roman Massimo family in 1532-1536, and designed by celebrated architect and painter Baldassarre Peruzzi, the building is founded on the remains of three adjoining palaces ruined during the Sack of Rome in 1527.

The exterior of the palace is characterised by its curved façade with six Doric columns incorporating the foundations of the stadium, or odeon, of Emperor Domitian. The palace's interior contains elaborately-decorated ceilings, featuring coffering and frescoes by artists such as Daniele da Volterra.

The façade, which had been blackened by traffic along Corso Vittorio Emanuele, was restored in 2002. It was saved from the post 1870 demolition to widen the street, then called the Strada Papale, during the building boom that followed the unification of Italy but was then right on the edge of the new thoroughfare. Today the best view of the palazzo is on the Campo de' Fiori side of the pedestrian crossing to Palazzo Braschi and Piazza Navona.

The Massimo family still resides in the palace to this day.

For details see city website.

 

General Info

Address Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, 141, 00186 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

Rome's Palazzo Massimo alle Colonne opens once a year

Corso Vittorio Emanuele II, 141, 00186 Roma RM, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69370
Previous article Mexican restaurants in Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome celebrates 2,773rd birthday in 2020
History

Rome celebrates 2,773rd birthday in 2020

Rome celebrates 150 years as Italy's capital
History

Rome celebrates 150 years as Italy's capital

Rome skull belongs to Pliny the Elder
History

Rome skull belongs to Pliny the Elder

Isola Sacra: life and death in ancient Rome
History

Isola Sacra: life and death in ancient Rome

Rome restores underground Basilica of Mysteries
History

Rome restores underground Basilica of Mysteries

Roman house at Herculaneum reopens after 35 years
History

Roman house at Herculaneum reopens after 35 years

Mediaeval pilgrim tombs found below Rome street
History

Mediaeval pilgrim tombs found below Rome street

Rome remembers Nazi raid on Jewish Ghetto
History

Rome remembers Nazi raid on Jewish Ghetto

October in Rome: what is Ottobrata Romana
History

October in Rome: what is Ottobrata Romana

More human skeletons at Rome metro station
History

More human skeletons at Rome metro station

Rome's mediaeval Sistine Chapel in Roman Forum
History

Rome's mediaeval Sistine Chapel in Roman Forum

Rome opens underground sites for special tours
History

Rome opens underground sites for special tours

Rome honours Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins
History

Rome honours Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins

Human skeleton discovered near Rome pyramid
History

Human skeleton discovered near Rome pyramid

The tragic life and death of Beatrice Cenci
History

The tragic life and death of Beatrice Cenci