Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 9 February
Traffic restrictions on Sunday 9 February to battle smog in Rome.
Rome has banned motorists from driving within the fascia verde (green belt) on Sunday 9 February from 07.30 to 12.30, and from 16.30 until 20.30.
The traffic ban is designed to curb air pollution and is the second installment of the "Ecological Sunday" initiative so far this year.
There are a number of exemptions to the ban including electric cars and vehicles with special permits for disabled drivers. For details see city website.
The next traffic-free Sundays are scheduled on 23 February and 29 March.
Photo RomaToday
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
My professional background involves working with patients for rehabilitation and physical exercise. I can focus on your needs with a 40-60 min online personal training session in E...
Trastevere - Piazza San Cosimato - 2 bedroom lovely remodeled flat
Trastevere in Piazza San Cosimato - This is a very characteristic 2-bedroom remodeled flat on the 4th floor right in the center of Trastevere. It is situated in a quiet corner of t...
Chatty english speaker for two bilingual girls
Looking for a Briton willing to come to ours twice a week to play with our 9 y.o. and her little sister. School runs might be included.
Qualified English Mother tongue Teacher Olgiata
We are looking for qualified mother tongue english teachers for afternoons/evenings at our Olgiata location. Competitive salary Part/Fulltime