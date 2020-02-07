Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 9 February

Traffic restrictions on Sunday 9 February to battle smog in Rome.

Rome has banned motorists from driving within the fascia verde (green belt) on Sunday 9 February from 07.30 to 12.30, and from 16.30 until 20.30.

The traffic ban is designed to curb air pollution and is the second installment of the "Ecological Sunday" initiative so far this year.

There are a number of exemptions to the ban including electric cars and vehicles with special permits for disabled drivers. For details see city website.

The next traffic-free Sundays are scheduled on 23 February and 29 March.

Photo RomaToday

