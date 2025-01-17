Pompeii excavation reveals lavish thermal bath complex

Spectacular new discovery in Regio IX area of Pompeii.

Archaeologists in Pompeii have unearthed a large thermal bath complex that has been hailed as a "once in a century discovery" by the site's director Gabriel Zuchtriegel.

The spa was found during excavations at a private house or domus in the Regio IX area of the ancient city which was destroyed by the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD.

The bath complex, equipped with hot, warm and cold rooms, has been described as among the largest and most sophisticated of its kind to be discovered at Pompeii.

Frigidarium. Photo Parco Archeologico di Pompeii.

The few other examples of such baths include those at the House of Julia Felix, the House of the Labyrinth and the Villa of Diomedes, according to a statement from the Pompeii Archaeological Park.

The domus is believed to have been owned by a member of Pompeii's ruling class who used the impressive baths to affirm his social status as well as to curry favour with his guests, Zuchtriegel said.

Apodyterium. Photo Parco Archeologico di Pompeii.

The bath complex, which could host up to 30 people, was composed of a calidarium, tepidarium, frigidarium (hot, warm and cold room) and a changing room (apodyterium).

The private spa was connected to a recently discovered banquet hall, decorated with pristine frescoes depicting Greek mythological figures inspired by the Trojan War.

Photos courtesy Parco Archeologico di Pompeii